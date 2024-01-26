 Skip navigation
Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Giant Slalom
Mikaela Shiffrin checked for leg injury after downhill crash
MLB: Game One-Miami Marlins at Los Angeles Dodgers
Report: Veteran reliever David Robertson and World Series champ Rangers agree to 1-year deal
Athletics - Olympics: Day 14
Paul Chelimo, two-time Olympic track medalist, to make marathon debut at Olympic Trials

Top Clips

oly_aswdh_shiffrincrash_240126.jpg
Shiffrin wipes out during WC downhill in Cortina
nbc_bte_bestbets_240126.jpg
Reynolds prop headlines NFC Championship best bets
nbc_smx_30board_240126.jpg
Will Jett and Anderson tensions spill over?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Trending Teams

What's next for Liverpool, Klopp after departure?

January 26, 2024 11:27 AM
Joe Prince-Wright and Nick Mendola react to Jurgen Klopp's stunning announcement that he will leave Liverpool at the end of the 2023-24 season and discuss what the future holds for both sides.
nbc_pl_kloppmostmemorablewins_240126.jpg
4:52
Klopp’s most memorable PL wins with Liverpool
nbc_pl_klopplifeadvice_240126.JPG
4:01
Klopp’s life advice on family, motivation & more
nbc_pl_kloppagetime_240126.jpg
3:45
Every Liverpool stoppage-time winner under Klopp
nbc_pl_kloppultimates_240126.JPG
12:15
Klopp picks favorite Liverpool team performance
nbc_pl_kwpartc_240123.jpg
11:36
Should Toney’s free kick have been overturned?
nbc_pl_kwpartb_240123.jpg
18:42
Wright: CP loss shows Hodgson’s ‘lack of ambition’
nbc_pl_kwparta_240123.jpg
14:45
Is Liverpool’s ‘controlled chaos’ good for them?
nbc_pl_genxgpartc_240123.jpg
10:22
Arsenal showcase versality in rout of Palace
nbc_pl_genxgpartb_240123.jpg
15:42
De Zerbi details Brighton’s tactical approach
nbc_pl_genxgparta_240123.jpg
17:20
Reds ‘found the recipe for success’ v. Cherries
nbc_pl_2robbiesivantoney_240123.jpg
10:50
Toney showcased ‘passion’ in return for Brentford
nbc_pl_2robbiesliverpool_240123.jpg
14:30
Nunez steps up for Liverpool against Bournemouth
