Watch Now
Will Man United keep up with Man City in derby?
Joe Prince-Wright shares the keys to Sunday's Manchester derby, as United and City clash at Old Trafford coming off midweek wins in the Champions League.
Up Next
Extended HLs: Tottenham v. Palace Matchweek 10
Extended HLs: Tottenham v. Palace Matchweek 10
Tottenham go five points clear at the top of the Premier League table following a thrilling 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.
Ayew’s volley reduces Palace’s deficit to Spurs
Ayew's volley reduces Palace's deficit to Spurs
Following a lengthy and controversial VAR check, Jordan Ayew's sublime effort reduces Crystal Palace's deficit to one goal against Tottenham in the dying moments at Selhurst Park.
Son slots home Tottenham’s second v. Palace
Son slots home Tottenham's second v. Palace
Heung-min Son's first-time strike gives Tottenham a two-goal cushion against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.
Ward turns in Maddison’s cross to give Spurs lead
Ward turns in Maddison's cross to give Spurs lead
James Maddison's cross catches Joel Ward in an unfortunate situation in front of goal, where the ball deflects into the back of the net off the Crystal Palace captain to give Tottenham a 1-0 lead at Selhurst Park.
Report: PL seeking 12-point deduction for Everton
Report: PL seeking 12-point deduction for Everton
According to reports, Everton is facing a potential 12-point reduction from the Premier League following a possible breach in Financial Fair Play rules.
Tonali begins 10-month worldwide suspension
Tonali begins 10-month worldwide suspension
Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali begins his 10-month worldwide suspension after FIFA confirmed the ban following Tonali breaching sports gambling rules.
Postecoglou has brought pride to Tottenham
Postecoglou has brought pride to Tottenham
Paul Burmeister, Danny Higginbotham, and Robbie Mustoe discuss the "remarkable" impact Ange Postecoglou has made in such a short amount of time at Tottenham.
Maguire confident he can rise to occasion v. City
Maguire confident he can rise to occasion v. City
Harry Maguire assesses Manchester United's recent performances and the team's mentality heading into Sunday's derby date against bitter rivals and reigning treble winners Manchester City.
Trusty willing his PL & USMNT dreams into reality
Trusty willing his PL & USMNT dreams into reality
Sheffield United and United States center back Auston Trusty speaks with Joe Prince-Wright about his surreal Premier League debut and his ambitions with the USMNT.
Top goals, skills and saves: Matchweek 9 (2023-24)
Top goals, skills and saves: Matchweek 9 (2023-24)
Enjoy the best goals, saves and most eye-catching bits of skill from Matchweek 9 of the 2023-24 Premier League season.
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 9
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 9
Watch all the goals from Matchweek 9 of the 2023-24 Premier League season.