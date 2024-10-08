Watch Now
Wolves have been 'really poor' to start PL season
Leon Osman, Glenn Hoddle, and Leroy Rosenior examine Wolves' early struggles this season as Gary O'Neil's side sits bottom of the table after Matchweek 7.
Up Next
Frank is ‘one of the best managers in Europe’
Frank is 'one of the best managers in Europe'
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, and the rest of the crew reflect on Brentford's impressive 5-3 win over Wolves, and praise Thomas Frank for the work he's done with the Bees.
How Brighton battled back to stun Tottenham
How Brighton battled back to stun Tottenham
Leon Osman and Glenn Hoddle analyze how Brighton went from 2-0 down against Tottenham at halftime, to winning 3-2 at the Amex.
Top PL saves from Matchweek 7 (2024-25)
Top PL saves from Matchweek 7 (2024-25)
Relive the best saves from Matchweek 7 of the 2024-25 Premier League season.
Spurs ‘didn’t do the basics’ against Brighton
Spurs 'didn't do the basics' against Brighton
Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou gives an honest assessment of his side's effort and performance in a 3-2 loss to Brighton at the Amex in Matchweek 7.
Postecoglou sounds off on Spurs’ performance
Postecoglou sounds off on Spurs' performance
Watch Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou's full postgame press conference following his side's disappointing 3-2 defeat against Brighton in Matchweek 7.
Lowe Down: Are ten Hag’s Man United days numbered?
Lowe Down: Are ten Hag's Man United days numbered?
Rebecca Lowe answers Robbie Earle's and Gary Neville's most pressing questions from Matchweek 7, including her thoughts on Erik ten Hag's future, English chocolates, her favorite Neville, and more.
Chelsea face ‘real challenge’ against Liverpool
Chelsea face 'real challenge' against Liverpool
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Gary Neville preview the Matchweek 8 blockbuster between Chelsea and Liverpool at Anfield.
Welbeck: Hurzeler has been ‘brilliant’ at Brighton
Welbeck: Hurzeler has been 'brilliant' at Brighton
Danny Welbeck joins Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle and Gary Neville to discuss Brighton's 3-2 comeback victory against Tottenham in Matchweek 7.
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 7
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 7
Watch all the goals from Matchweek 7 of the 2024-25 Premier League season.
Postecoglou ‘gutted’ about Spurs’ loss to Brighton
Postecoglou 'gutted' about Spurs' loss to Brighton
Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou share his thoughts on his side's stunning 3-2 loss to Brighton, and the NBC Sports crew reacts to the Spurs manager's comments.
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Tottenham Matchweek 7
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Tottenham Matchweek 7
Relive Brighton's incredible 3-2 comeback win against Tottenham at the Amex in Matchweek 7.