MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

World Athletics Championships Oregon22 - Day Three
Ryan Crouser finds blood clots in leg, says safe to compete at worlds
NFL: JAN 08 Jets at Dolphins
Fantasy Football Happy Hour Mock Draft 1.0 Strategy and Analysis
USC Trojans play Notre Dame Fighting Irish in a storied football rivalry, held in 2022 at the Los Angeles Memorial Colisum on Saturday night, Nov. 26, 2022.
Notre Dame’s Opponents: USC offense, QB Caleb Williams may need to carry the Trojans defense once again

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_mattfitzpatrickint_230818.jpg
Fitzpatrick’s swing back in sync at BMW Champ.
nbc_pl_shugoal1_230818.jpg
Hamer’s screamer brings Blades level v. Forest
nbc_golf_usamateur_quartefinals_230818.jpg
Highlights: 2023 U.S. Amateur, Quarterfinals

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Wood lifts Forest ahead of Sheffield United

August 18, 2023 04:37 PM
A few minutes after being subbed on, Chris Wood provides the difference for Nottingham Forest to go up 2-1 over Sheffield United.
nbc_pl_shugoal1_230818.jpg
1:01
Hamer’s screamer brings Blades level v. Forest
nbc_pl_nfgoal1_230818.jpg
1:11
Awoniyi heads Forest in front of Sheffield United
nbc_pl_city_230818.jpg
3:50
Howard: De Bruyne injury a ‘huge’ loss for City
nbc_pl_arsenalanalysis_230818.jpg
2:17
Will Arsenal bench Ramsdale for Raya?
nbc_pl_chelseaanalysis_230818.jpg
1:56
Why did Lavia choose Chelsea over Liverpool?
nbc_pl_sonicsintv_230817.jpg
9:29
Son: ‘Big honor’ to be named Tottenham captain
nbc_pst_upanddownthetable_mw2_230817.jpg
14:03
Predictions for every PL match in Matchweek 2
nbc_pst_totvmu_230817.jpg
8:20
Spurs, Man United both hoping to take ‘next step’
nbc_pl_tyleradamsletter_230817.JPG
4:17
Adams’ letter to himself after PL & WC experience
nbc_pl_thebreakdown_230816.jpg
9:18
Haaland, Saka pick up where they left off in MW1
nbc_pl_topgoalsandsavesmw1_230815.jpg
5:03
Top PL goals and saves from Matchweek 1 (2023-24)
nbc_pl_kwnewcastle_230815.jpg
5:08
Tonali’s debut sets tone for Newcastle’s ambitions
