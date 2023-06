Stage 11 roundup: Loeb, Benavides collects wins

Stage 11 of the 2023 Dakar Rally saw victories by Sebastien Loeb in cars, Luciano Benavides in bikes, Marcelo Medeiros in quads, Ricardo Porem in T3 light prototypes, Rokas Baciuska in T4 SSV, and Martin Van Den Brink in trucks.