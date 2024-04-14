Highlights: Deegan, Webb win SX Round 13

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Report: Coyotes sale to Utah Jazz owner expected next week, Arizona to get expansion team
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Cooper Webb wins Foxborough Supercross; ties Jett Lawrence in championship points
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Scottie Scheffler Heads into Masters Sunday with the 54-Hole Lead
Brad Thomas
,
Brad Thomas
,
Top Clips
Deegan earns ‘incredible’ win in Foxborough
Webb reminded everyone ‘what a fighter he is’
Webb: 450SX win in Foxborough feels ‘amazing’
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Season Tools
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
Draft Guide Bundle
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Report: Coyotes sale to Utah Jazz owner expected next week, Arizona to get expansion team
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Cooper Webb wins Foxborough Supercross; ties Jett Lawrence in championship points
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Scottie Scheffler Heads into Masters Sunday with the 54-Hole Lead
Brad Thomas
,
Brad Thomas
,
Top Clips
Deegan earns ‘incredible’ win in Foxborough
Webb reminded everyone ‘what a fighter he is’
Webb: 450SX win in Foxborough feels ‘amazing’
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Season Tools
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
Draft Guide Bundle
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Highlights: Deegan, Webb win SX Round 13
April 13, 2024 10:05 PM
Relive the high-speed action from Supercross Round 13 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Close Ad