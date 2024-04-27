Highlights: Anstie, J. Lawrence win SX Round 15

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Gabby Douglas
Gabby Douglas competes in first gymnastics meet since 2016 Olympics
SX Rd 15 Philadelphia 2024 Jett Lawrence jumps.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins Philadelphia Supercross; Cooper Webb no longer controls his championship fate
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Round Three
Former BYU teammates Blair and Fishburn lead Zurich; McIlroy, Lowry fall three back

Top Clips

nbc_horse_derbydraw_240427.jpg
Derby favorite Fierceness draws No. 17 position
nbc_smx_lawrencepostraceintv_240427.jpg
J. Lawrence after Rd. 15: ‘Job’s not done yet’
nbc_smx_anstiepostraceintv_240427.jpg
Anstie rides crowd support to ‘exciting’ victory

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Gabby Douglas
Gabby Douglas competes in first gymnastics meet since 2016 Olympics
SX Rd 15 Philadelphia 2024 Jett Lawrence jumps.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins Philadelphia Supercross; Cooper Webb no longer controls his championship fate
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Round Three
Former BYU teammates Blair and Fishburn lead Zurich; McIlroy, Lowry fall three back

Top Clips

nbc_horse_derbydraw_240427.jpg
Derby favorite Fierceness draws No. 17 position
nbc_smx_lawrencepostraceintv_240427.jpg
J. Lawrence after Rd. 15: ‘Job’s not done yet’
nbc_smx_anstiepostraceintv_240427.jpg
Anstie rides crowd support to ‘exciting’ victory

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: Anstie, J. Lawrence win SX Round 15

April 27, 2024 07:10 PM
Relive the high-speed action from Supercross Round 15 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania which also featured the 250 East Region race.