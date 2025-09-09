SMX Playoffs 2025: zMax Dragway biggest moments

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Procore Championship 2025: Round 1 tee times featuring U.S. Ryder Cup groups
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Eagles vs. Chiefs 2025 NFL Week 2 prediction: Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, trends, and stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 2: 49ers Hamstrung, Plus Worthy, London Updates
Mark Garcia
,
Mark Garcia
,
Top Clips
Jones can be ‘point guard’ for SF if Purdy is out
Early-week bets for Eagles-Chiefs, Falcons-Vikings
J.J. McCarthy rallies Vikings past Williams, Bears
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Procore Championship 2025: Round 1 tee times featuring U.S. Ryder Cup groups
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Eagles vs. Chiefs 2025 NFL Week 2 prediction: Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, trends, and stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 2: 49ers Hamstrung, Plus Worthy, London Updates
Mark Garcia
,
Mark Garcia
,
Top Clips
Jones can be ‘point guard’ for SF if Purdy is out
Early-week bets for Eagles-Chiefs, Falcons-Vikings
J.J. McCarthy rallies Vikings past Williams, Bears
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
SMX Playoffs 2025: zMax Dragway biggest moments
September 9, 2025 02:26 PM
Check out the biggest moments from a rain-shortened round of the SuperMotocross Playoffs from zMax Dragway at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Latest Clips
01:26
Jones can be ‘point guard’ for SF if Purdy is out
01:05
Early-week bets for Eagles-Chiefs, Falcons-Vikings
05:41
J.J. McCarthy rallies Vikings past Williams, Bears
05:12
Colts’ Jones headlines QB waiver wire for Week 2
05:29
Fannin leads TE waiver wire after Kittle injury
03:57
Bigsby traded from Jaguars to Eagles
05:08
Belichick-Pats situation ‘feels like high school’
03:34
Look to Browns’ Sampson on Week 2 RB waiver wire
05:33
Russini: Vikings are built to win a Super Bowl
05:16
Washington leads deep league WR waiver wire adds
07:53
McCarthy ‘is a winner’, shows composure in debut
13:33
Wickersham: Namath the most important QB ever
13:22
Target Johnston, Brown for Week 2 WR waiver wires
05:44
HLs: Men’s Folds of Honor Collegiate, Round 2
01:53
Early favorites for Offensive Rookie of the Year
01:44
Lions and Bears total is high, target the under
01:32
Can Jags catch Bengals in early-season lull?
01:50
‘Exercise patience’ with NFC north futures bets
02:10
Can Fields keep it going vs. Bills defense?
02:07
Target McCaffrey versus Saints with SF injuries
02:21
Highlights: Dream stay hot, blow out Sun
08:55
Florio: Belichick ‘acts like 5-year-old’ with ban
04:58
Williams’ speed will be a ‘weapon’ for Johnson
04:28
PFT Draft: Week 1 winners
01:04
Suspension ‘still on the table’ for Carter
14:37
McCarthy showed leadership intangibles in comeback
03:37
At some point ‘injury bug’ is more than ‘bad luck’
04:05
Florio: Giants ‘not good enough’ for 2025 schedule
09:20
McDaniel is moving towards hot seat quickly
12:52
Examining when Giants could turn to Dart at QB
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue