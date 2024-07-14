Pogacar thrilled to secure back-to-back stage wins

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Carlos Alcaraz tops Novak Djokovic in a second consecutive Wimbledon final for a fourth Slam title
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
2024 Tour de France Standings
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Amundi Evian Championship prize money: What Ayaka Furue and field earned
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Top Clips
HLs: Furue’s electric finish to win Amundi Evian
Furue awarded trophy after winning Amundi Evian
Highlights: Amundi Evian Championship, Round 4
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Season Tools
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Paris 2024
Paris 2024
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Carlos Alcaraz tops Novak Djokovic in a second consecutive Wimbledon final for a fourth Slam title
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
2024 Tour de France Standings
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Amundi Evian Championship prize money: What Ayaka Furue and field earned
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Top Clips
HLs: Furue’s electric finish to win Amundi Evian
Furue awarded trophy after winning Amundi Evian
Highlights: Amundi Evian Championship, Round 4
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Season Tools
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Paris 2024
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Pogacar thrilled to secure back-to-back stage wins
July 14, 2024 11:52 AM
Just a day after an impressive Stage 14 win, Tadej Pogacar reflects on an "incredible" day that saw him capture Stage 15 with a brilliant attack in Plateau de Beille.
Close Ad