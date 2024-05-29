 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

RBC Canadian Open - Round Three
RBC Canadian Open tee times: When Rory McIlroy and field play
GOLF: MAY 24 PGA Charles Schwab Challenge
Adam Scott trying to keep alive major streak that dates to 2001
Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics

Top Clips

nbc_ten_frenchcnxndjokovicsinner_240528.jpg
Djokovic has questions to answer in French Open
nbc_ten_frenchcnxnnadalstories_240528.jpg
Nadal stories highlight humanity and ‘grit’
nbc_nas_shrnews_240528.jpg
Stewart-Haas makes ‘difficult decision’ to close

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

RBC Canadian Open - Round Three
RBC Canadian Open tee times: When Rory McIlroy and field play
GOLF: MAY 24 PGA Charles Schwab Challenge
Adam Scott trying to keep alive major streak that dates to 2001
Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics

Top Clips

nbc_ten_frenchcnxndjokovicsinner_240528.jpg
Djokovic has questions to answer in French Open
nbc_ten_frenchcnxnnadalstories_240528.jpg
Nadal stories highlight humanity and ‘grit’
nbc_nas_shrnews_240528.jpg
Stewart-Haas makes ‘difficult decision’ to close

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Nadal eyes 2024 Olympics after French Open loss

May 28, 2024 08:26 PM
Rennae Stubbs and Sam Querrey discuss Rafael Nadal's loss in the first round of the French Open and why the legendary tennis star has his sights set on the Paris 2024 Olympics.