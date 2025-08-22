Skip navigation
2025 Fantasy Baseball Injury Tracker: Shane Bieber set for Blue Jays debut, Austin Riley’s season is over
Scottie Scheffler in familiar position entering weekend at Tour Championship
Tour Championship 2025: Third-round tee times, pairings and how to watch at East Lake
Estevao sets up Fernandez to give Chelsea 3-1 lead
Neto blasts Chelsea 2-1 in front of West Ham
Pedro heads Chelsea level with West Ham
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
2025 Fantasy Baseball Injury Tracker: Shane Bieber set for Blue Jays debut, Austin Riley’s season is over
Scottie Scheffler in familiar position entering weekend at Tour Championship
Tour Championship 2025: Third-round tee times, pairings and how to watch at East Lake
Estevao sets up Fernandez to give Chelsea 3-1 lead
Neto blasts Chelsea 2-1 in front of West Ham
Pedro heads Chelsea level with West Ham
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Dameshek: Don't be 'overly optimistic' for Rodgers
August 22, 2025 02:21 PM
Dave Dameshek joins the Dan Le Batard Show, offering his thoughts about Aaron Rodgers on the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Colts QB situation, the Dolphins' playoff chances and more.
15:04
Winston’s personality makes him ‘one of one’
16:57
Pearlman: Parts of Cowboys doc feel ‘sanitized’
12:58
Twellman: USMNT suffering from identity crisis
12:19
Marlins got ‘backed into a corner’ at deadline
04:43
Flacco shouldn’t be ‘written off’ as CLE starter
08:53
Can Dolphins rely on Wilson, Ewers as Tua backups?
06:23
Debating effectiveness of NCAA show-cause penalty
05:31
Was reaction to Sanders’ debut ‘heightened’?
04:05
Panthers are ‘wise’ putting off Tkachuk surgery
05:23
Why Steelers o8.5 wins is the ‘perennial best bet’
03:08
Will Hill lose Dolphins captaincy?
02:19
Messi, Inter Miami ‘chose one path’ to ban
05:14
Inter Miami ‘pushing limits’ with MLS moves
05:35
Boban recalls training regimen for John Wick 3
02:05
Is winning or showmanship more important to Jones?
08:46
Van Natta Jr.: NFLPA chaos ‘will get worse’
01:14
Estevao sets up Fernandez to give Chelsea 3-1 lead
01:08
Neto blasts Chelsea 2-1 in front of West Ham
01:08
Pedro heads Chelsea level with West Ham
01:28
Paqueta rockets West Ham 1-0 ahead of Chelsea
59
Scheffler nails approach on East Lake’s 18th green
01:43
Williams and Garcia called up to Rays and Red Sox
02:57
Fleetwood takes lead at TOUR Championship
01:14
Sanders battling to be Browns’ QB2 behind Flacco
01:16
New WR Vele can step into slot for Saints offense
01:12
How Robinson Jr. trade impacts RB room for 49ers
12:13
Werder: Cowboys doc is legacy piece for Jones
01:44
Chiefs, Broncos among best bets to win AFC West
05:44
Berry’s fantasy salary cap draft strategies
05:08
‘Wait and see’ in fantasy post-Vele, Moore trades
01:28
AFC East Champion odds: Can anyone stop the Bills?
04:39
Thielen would get fantasy boost if traded to MIN
09:59
Croskey-Merritt’s fantasy hype is ‘out of control’
02:07
Bradley recounts ‘unbelievable’ East Lake birdie
03:31
Robinson Jr. trade helps ‘preserve’ CMC’s health
01:54
Rams’ Stafford practicing is good news for fantasy
04:45
Bucs’ Egbuka gaining fantasy steam with Godwin out
02:04
Man City will have ‘too much firepower’ v. Spurs
11:53
Highlights: 2025 CPKC Women’s Open, Round 2
07:48
How to assess player values in salary cap drafts
02:53
Pros, cons of fantasy football salary cap drafts
01:53
Fritz and Osaka strong bets for U.S Open quarters
03:09
Who will rise above the chaos at Daytona?
07:17
Young: Rodgers will have a very good season
01:39
Hawaii the bet over Stanford to open season
01:52
How Collier can help Lynx cover spread vs. Fever
