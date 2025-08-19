 Skip navigation
Watch Now

Marlins got 'backed into a corner' at deadline

August 19, 2025 03:07 PM
David Samson joins the Dan Le Batard show to explain how winning ahead of the trade deadline put the Miami Marlins in the tough situation they find themselves in.

Related Videos

nbc_dls_joeflacco_250819.jpg
04:43
Flacco shouldn’t be ‘written off’ as CLE starter
dolphins_mpx.jpg
08:53
Can Dolphins rely on Wilson, Ewers as Tua backups?
nbc_dlb_showcausepenalty_250818.jpg
06:23
Debating effectiveness of NCAA show-cause penalty
sanders_dlb.jpg
05:31
Was reaction to Sanders’ debut ‘heightened’?
matthew_tkachuk.jpg
04:05
Panthers are ‘wise’ putting off Tkachuk surgery
mike_t.jpg
05:23
Why Steelers o8.5 wins is the ‘perennial best bet’
nbc_dlb_hillcaptain_250729.jpg
03:08
Will Hill lose Dolphins captaincy?
dlbmessi729.jpg
02:19
Messi, Inter Miami ‘chose one path’ to ban
nbc_dls_mlstalk_250728.jpg
05:14
Inter Miami ‘pushing limits’ with MLS moves
nbc_dls_bobaninterview_250724.jpg
05:35
Boban recalls training regimen for John Wick 3
nbc_dls_jerryjonesdiscussion_250724.jpg
02:05
Is winning or showmanship more important to Jones?
nbc_dls_lloydhowelldiscussion_250724.jpg
08:46
Van Natta Jr.: NFLPA chaos ‘will get worse’
nbc_dls_wyndhamclarklockerroom_250721.jpg
05:25
Oakmont lays out pathway for lift on Clark ban
nbc_dls_wnbamoney_250721.jpg
07:56
Hill calls out WNBA revenue structure

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_rorypresser_250819.jpg
14:39
McIlroy ‘didn’t hate’ Tour Champ. starting strokes
jett_unadilla.jpg
10:12
Pro Motocross 2025: Unadilla biggest moments
nbc_ffhh_bengalsv2_250819.jpg
02:31
Bengals’ offense will be a weekly ‘fantasy fiesta’
nbc_golf_pgatourschedule_250819.jpg
05:56
Return to Doral reopens signature events debate
nbc_golf_lewisreport_250819.jpg
12:14
Scheffler gets Scott back on bag for Tour Champ.
nbc_roto_mccaffrey_250819.jpg
01:28
McCaffrey is ‘risky’ with ‘tremendous’ pay off
nbc_roto_danieljonescolts_250819.jpg
01:27
Jones starting at QB improves Colts WRs in fantasy
nbc_ffhh_superflex_250818.jpg
08:32
Inside Berry’s superflex QB tiers, draft tactics
nbc_golf_maverickmcnealy_250819.jpg
08:20
What McNealy would bring to Ryder Cup team
nbc_ffhh_commandersv2_250819.jpg
02:27
Croskey-Merritt’s ‘rising up’ fantasy draft boards
nbc_ffhh_jones_250819.jpg
02:46
Warren, Downs are ‘big winners’ with Jones at QB
nbc_ffhh_hill_250819.jpg
02:10
Dolphins’ Hill in fantasy ‘no man’s land’
nbc_dps_chasedanielinterview_250819.jpg
13:39
Daniel: Pressure is off Richardson as Colts’ QB2
nbc_ffhh_last_call_250819.jpg
01:53
Most receiving TDs bets: Collins, London, Evans
nbc_ffhh_browns_joe_250819.jpg
01:37
Flacco boosts outlooks for Browns’ fantasy pieces
nbc_ffhh_berryranks_parttwo_250819.jpg
07:37
Consider QB, TE in third rounds over uncertain RBs
nbc_dps_bengalstalkv2_250819.jpg
02:42
‘Nobody needs’ Burrow to be a hero in preseason
nbc_pftpm_coltsjonesnews_250819.jpg
04:59
Colts name Jones as starting QB over Richardson
nbc_ffhh_berry_ranks_250819.jpg
04:48
Berry prefers Kittle, McBride at cost over Bowers
berrry_cmc_new.jpg
02:49
CMC is an ‘incredible value’ in late first round
nbc_ffhh_first_round_250819.jpg
08:29
Finding RB, WR value in early rounds of drafts
nbc_pl_emotional_250819.jpg
09:43
PL RAW: Liverpool win on emotional Anfield return
iga.jpg
01:29
Swiatek ‘in bully mode’ ahead of U.S. Open
daytona_3_wide.jpg
30
Two spots. One night. Daytona decides Cup playoffs
aces.jpg
01:51
Ride with Aces amid winning streak against Dream
nbc_pft_burrowmissionv3_250819.jpg
09:18
Simms: Burrow is ‘on a mission’ entering 2025
nbc_roto_preseasontakeaways_250819.jpg
01:59
Commanders’ offense looking dangerous in preseason
nbc_roto_broncosfutures_250819.jpg
02:21
DEN ‘a high floor team’ dependent on Nix in Year 2
nbc_pl_netbusters_250819.jpg
25:38
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 1
nbc_pl_genxpartc_250819.jpg
11:26
Liverpool have a ‘modern-day forward’ in Ekitike