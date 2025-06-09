 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

USA Swimming National Championships - Day 3
2025 Toyota U.S. Swimming Championships Results
PGA: U.S. Open - Practice Round
U.S. Open 2025: Odds, favorites for Oakmont Country Club
WNBA: Minnesota Lynx at Dallas Wings
WNBA Preview: Lynx try to stay undefeated, Caitlin Clark nears return from quad injury

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lplfinancialclipv2_250609.jpg
Scheffler, Straka head to Oakmont in great form
nbc_roto_bryceharper_250609.jpg
Harper lands on 10-day IL with wrist inflammation
nbc_dps_paulfinebauminterview_250609.jpg
NCAA Settlement is ‘only going to help the rich’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Is Rodgers a better option than Rudolph in PIT?

June 9, 2025 02:19 PM
The Dan Le Batard Show analyzes Aaron Rodgers signing a one-year deal with the Steelers, debating whether the veteran quarterback is a better option than Mason Rudolph in Pittsburgh.

nbc_dlb_tennischampionshipsreax_250609.jpg
08:51
French Open featured ‘incredible champions’
nbc_dls_floridapantherstalk_250609.jpg
10:39
Can Panthers handle the ‘weight’ of Oilers?
nbc_dlb_nbafinalsreax_250606.jpg
10:30
Was Pacers’ Game 1 victory over Thunder a fluke?
nbc_dls_stanleycupgame1_250605.jpg
10:19
Why Panthers Game 1 loss to Oilers was ‘crushing’
nbc_dlb_thibsreax_250604.jpg
10:33
Samson: Dolan made decision to fire Thibodeau
nbc_dlb_giannislandingspot_250603.jpg
11:31
Analyzing Giannis’ potential fit with NYK, Raptors
nbc_dlb_knicksseason_250603.jpg
08:29
Does Brunson or Towns deserve more blame for loss?
nbc_dls_knicks_250602.jpg
08:35
How do NYK change fortune after ECF elimination?
nbc_dls_aaronrodgers_250529.jpg
03:15
Bradshaw not a fan of Rodgers to Steelers idea
nbc_dls_timkurkjianinterview_250529.jpg
23:05
Kurkjian talks modern MLB trends and analytics
DLSThunder.jpg
36:25
How Thunder are set up for sustained success
nbc_dlb_pacersandhaliburton_250528.jpg
08:45
Haliburton’s triple-double mimics a ‘perfect game’
nbc_dlb_ecfgm4reax_250528.jpg
06:40
Brunson has been a ‘liability’ against Pacers
nbc_dls_alex_indycar_250527.jpg
13:08
Palou reflects on ‘crazy’ Indianapolis 500 win
nbc_dlb_thunderpacersdisc_250523.jpg
07:59
Pacers, Thunder shared similar paths to success
nbc_dlb_nflflagfootballdisc_250523.jpg
08:38
Will NFL players want to play LA28 flag football?
nbc_dls_internationalsuperbowl_250521.jpg
03:27
International Super Bowl would require huge ‘lift’
nbc_dls_panthershurricanes_250521.jpg
07:02
Panthers’ depth shines in Game 1 vs. Hurricanes
nbc_dls_thunderwolves_250521.jpg
09:25
Gilgeous-Alexander ‘destroyed’ Wolves in Game 1
nbc_dls_angelreesecaitlinclark_250520.jpg
04:31
Unpacking media coverage of Clark, Reese rivalry
nbc_dlb_reggiemiller_250519.jpg
02:29
Pacers’ legend Miller looms over series vs. Knicks
nbc_dlb_nbachampion_250519.jpg
10:30
New York is rallying behind ‘lovable’ Knicks
nbc_dlb_panthersmapleleafsgame7_250519.jpg
06:55
Panthers make history with dominant Game 7 win
nbc_dls_playofftalk_250515.jpg
07:54
Celtics without Tatum are still a threat
nbc_dlb_azariaknicksfeeling_250514.jpg
02:15
Knicks have New York buzzing amid playoff run
jalen_mpx.jpg
05:04
Brunson on path to becoming a Knicks legend
nbc_dlb_pathersplayoffodds_250514.jpg
02:44
Florida in ‘difficult’ Game 5 spot against Toronto
nbc_dlb_coloradorockies_250512.jpg
03:01
Le Batard: Rockies are not a ‘major league’ team
nbc_dlb_tatummoments_250512.jpg
07:12
Tatum doesn’t have ‘killer moments’ in playoffs
nbc_dlb_giannistoheat_250512.jpg
14:42
What’s Heat’s place in potential Giannis trade?

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_lplfinancialclipv2_250609.jpg
02:35
Scheffler, Straka head to Oakmont in great form
nbc_roto_bryceharper_250609.jpg
01:26
Harper lands on 10-day IL with wrist inflammation
nbc_dps_paulfinebauminterview_250609.jpg
10:51
NCAA Settlement is ‘only going to help the rich’
nbc_dps_pacersthundergame2recap_250609.jpg
05:07
OKC’s Game 2 win ‘emblematic’ of its strengths
nbc_pl_everygoaloftheseason_250609.jpg
13:47
Every Premier League goal of the season: 1992-2025
nbc_pl_scenestbestcomebacks_250609.jpg
13:54
Greatest comebacks of the 2024-25 PL season
nbc_pl_highestxg_250609.jpg
02:58
The highest xG misses of the 2024-25 PL season
nbc_csu_5jaydendaniels_250609.jpg
06:34
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: No. 5 Daniels
nbc_cycling_premilhet_stage2_250609.jpg
27:50
Highlights: 2025 Critérium du Dauphiné, Stage 2
nbc_csu_6matthewstafford_250609.jpg
05:11
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: No. 6 Stafford
nbc_csu_7cjstroud_250609.jpg
05:31
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: No. 7 Stroud
nbc_csu_8justinherbert_250609.jpg
07:27
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: No. 8 Herbert
nbc_csu_9bakermayfield_250609.jpg
05:47
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: No. 9 Mayfield
nbc_csu_nfcchampionodds_250609.jpg
02:30
Analyzing NFC champion odds for 2025 NFL season
nbc_csu_10jalenhurts_250609.jpg
12:09
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: No. 10 Hurts
nbc_pl_delapallgoals_250609.jpg
03:42
Every Delap goal scored during the PL season
nbc_roto_aaronrodgers_250609.jpg
01:22
How many TDs to expect from Rodgers next season?
nbc_roto_wnbacoy_250609.jpg
01:23
Evaluating market for WNBA Coach of the Year odds
nbc_roto_3pointers_250609.jpg
01:22
Roll with Haliburton to score most 3-pointers
nbc_dps_michaelcageinterview_250609.jpg
12:40
OKC had ‘total team effort’ in Game 2 vs. Pacers
nbc_roto_usopen_250609.jpg
02:09
Inside the U.S. Open favorites at Oakmont
nbc_roto_cyyoungfavorites_250609.jpg
02:06
NL Cy Young markets offer ‘a lot of opportunity’
nbc_roto_thunderpacers_250609.jpg
02:00
Ride with the Pacers moneyline in Game 3 vs. OKC
nbc_dps_nbatradetalkv2_250609.jpg
06:07
Assessing the NBA futures of Kidd, Giannis
nbc_dps_schefflerusopen_250609.jpg
06:04
U.S. Open is Scheffler’s championship ‘to lose’
nbc_dps_frenchopenreax_250609.jpg
01:10
Alcaraz was ‘all in’ to win French Open final
nbc_pft_lamarjacksonworkoutbonus_250609.jpg
04:40
Jackson loses $750,000 in workout bonus money
nbc_pft_nickchubbtexans_250609.jpg
01:06
Chubb reportedly is expected to sign with Texans
nbc_pft_alexander_250609.jpg
07:54
Packers reportedly will release Alexander
nbc_pft_ramssuperbowlwindow_250609.jpg
07:24
Rams ‘are not to be taken lightly’ in 2025