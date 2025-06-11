Is Scheffler's dominance good for game of golf?

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
‘No guarantees’ that Oakmont rough will cough up every golf ball it swallows
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
With no players left from last season’s team photo, Baylor begins summer practice with new roster
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Kris Knoblauch, Oilers likely making change for Game 4 of Stanley Cup Final
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Oakmont may bring out the artist in Scheffler
HLs: Fleming’s top moments from Saint Joe’s season
Reese reflects on BET Award, teammates’ support
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
‘No guarantees’ that Oakmont rough will cough up every golf ball it swallows
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
With no players left from last season’s team photo, Baylor begins summer practice with new roster
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Kris Knoblauch, Oilers likely making change for Game 4 of Stanley Cup Final
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Oakmont may bring out the artist in Scheffler
HLs: Fleming’s top moments from Saint Joe’s season
Reese reflects on BET Award, teammates’ support
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Is Scheffler's dominance good for game of golf?
June 11, 2025 03:03 PM
The Dan Le Batard Show crew previews the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club, debating if Scottie Scheffler's recent dominance is getting repetitive and boring.
Related Videos
02:08
McDavid, Draisaitl, Oilers struggling vs. Panthers
10:36
Is Rodgers a better option than Rudolph in PIT?
08:51
French Open featured ‘incredible champions’
10:39
Can Panthers handle the ‘weight’ of Oilers?
10:30
Was Pacers’ Game 1 victory over Thunder a fluke?
10:19
Why Panthers Game 1 loss to Oilers was ‘crushing’
10:33
Samson: Dolan made decision to fire Thibodeau
11:31
Analyzing Giannis’ potential fit with NYK, Raptors
08:29
Does Brunson or Towns deserve more blame for loss?
08:35
How do NYK change fortune after ECF elimination?
03:15
Bradshaw not a fan of Rodgers to Steelers idea
23:05
Kurkjian talks modern MLB trends and analytics
36:25
How Thunder are set up for sustained success
08:45
Haliburton’s triple-double mimics a ‘perfect game’
06:40
Brunson has been a ‘liability’ against Pacers
13:08
Palou reflects on ‘crazy’ Indianapolis 500 win
07:59
Pacers, Thunder shared similar paths to success
08:38
Will NFL players want to play LA28 flag football?
03:27
International Super Bowl would require huge ‘lift’
07:02
Panthers’ depth shines in Game 1 vs. Hurricanes
09:25
Gilgeous-Alexander ‘destroyed’ Wolves in Game 1
04:31
Unpacking media coverage of Clark, Reese rivalry
02:29
Pacers’ legend Miller looms over series vs. Knicks
10:30
New York is rallying behind ‘lovable’ Knicks
06:55
Panthers make history with dominant Game 7 win
07:54
Celtics without Tatum are still a threat
02:15
Knicks have New York buzzing amid playoff run
05:04
Brunson on path to becoming a Knicks legend
02:44
Florida in ‘difficult’ Game 5 spot against Toronto
03:01
Le Batard: Rockies are not a ‘major league’ team
Latest Clips
05:59
Oakmont may bring out the artist in Scheffler
02:36
HLs: Fleming’s top moments from Saint Joe’s season
01:07
Reese reflects on BET Award, teammates’ support
01:48
Reese’s ‘crown is heavy,’ Atkins defends teammate
22:54
Celebrating Tiger’s 2000 U.S. Open triumph
01:21
Aiyuk injury hints at early Jennings, Pearsall use
01:24
Inside the fantasy impact of Chapman’s injury
01:26
Move quickly to add Brewers’ Misiorowski
01:41
Ohtani could return to mound before All-Star break
01:24
What returns for Mullins, Westburg mean in fantasy
01:01
How Dobbins joining DEN affects Harvey in fantasy
01:09
Hill (wrist) participating in Dolphins minicamp
05:56
Every Diaz goal during the 2024-25 PL season
16:44
Silver: Jordan ‘ready’ for NBA on NBC role
14:04
Inside Simms’ QB rankings: ‘A special four’ lead
14:24
Has Scheffler reached Tiger’s level of dominance?
03:40
Should Hunter specialize or play both sides?
01:29
Will Rahm or McIlroy have a better 2025 U.S. Open?
01:46
Pacers’ Siakam, Turner lead Game 3 player props
01:23
Niemann a ‘home run’ U.S. Open bet coming off win
23:18
USGA addresses U.S. Open weather, Oakmont rough
04:17
Dauphiné Stage 4 reminds Evenepoel of 2024 Tour
02:44
Steelers will be ‘more dangerous’ with Rodgers
24:33
Highlights: 2025 Critérium du Dauphiné, Stage 4
24:24
What distinguishes Simms’ ‘Core Four’ NFL QBs
02:10
Durant next team odds: Spurs, Rockets, Knicks
02:03
Unpacking odds of Giannis returning to the Bucks
01:48
Pacers won’t ‘have answers’ for Thunder in Game 3
05:52
Top goal line clearances from 2024-25 PL season
03:52
Thibodeau ‘taking the high road’ after Knicks exit
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue