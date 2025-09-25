Making sense of NY's decision to fire Brondello

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
No. 6 Oregon at No. 3 Penn State prediction: Odds, expert picks, game overview, top players, trends and stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
+1 More
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Eric Froton
,
Ryder Cup Predictions: The Ryder Cup Records of Players and Expert Picks
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
How to watch No. 11 Indiana vs Iowa: Time, streaming info, storylines for NCAA Week 5 matchup
Mary Omatiga
,
Mary Omatiga
,
Top Clips
Analyzing Bethpage Black’s pivotal closing stretch
Steer clear of Metcalf, Pittman for Week 4
SEC releases three annual opponents for all teams
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
No. 6 Oregon at No. 3 Penn State prediction: Odds, expert picks, game overview, top players, trends and stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
+1 More
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Eric Froton
,
Ryder Cup Predictions: The Ryder Cup Records of Players and Expert Picks
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
How to watch No. 11 Indiana vs Iowa: Time, streaming info, storylines for NCAA Week 5 matchup
Mary Omatiga
,
Mary Omatiga
,
Top Clips
Analyzing Bethpage Black’s pivotal closing stretch
Steer clear of Metcalf, Pittman for Week 4
SEC releases three annual opponents for all teams
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Making sense of NY's decision to fire Brondello
September 25, 2025 01:01 PM
Ros Gold-Onwude joins the show to discuss the New York Liberty's shocking decision to fire head coach Sandy Brondello.
Related Videos
05:06
Are the Colts a legit team in the AFC?
06:47
How big of a problem is Henry becoming for Ravens?
11:13
Does Miami deserve to be ranked No. 2 in AP poll?
07:10
Teams are challenging Tagovailoa with deep zones
08:33
MIA may have played best game against BUF and lost
03:45
Kimes: Discourse surrounding McDaniel is ‘weird’
01:07
Cooper Manning discusses wearing wild cowboy hat
02:21
Ranking NFL’s 0-2 teams: Can KC, MIA bounce back?
08:15
Who are the NFL’s most trustworthy quarterbacks?
07:00
Mayfield, Harbaugh are winners of Week 2 MNF
13:26
Who is to blame for MIA’s early-season struggles?
04:03
Berry gives fantasy football advice to Le Batard
05:33
‘Burden of expectations’ make Florida a tough job
13:08
Dameshek: Packers TNF uniforms looked ‘unfinished’
13:50
Torre on Leonard story: ‘We did it the right way’
04:27
Will McDaniel get fired if Dolphins fall to 0-2?
05:08
Belichick-Pats situation ‘feels like high school’
05:33
Russini: Vikings are built to win a Super Bowl
05:12
Foxworth: Dak looked sharper than Hurts last night
03:43
Le Batard: Cuban ‘hurt’ not being an owner anymore
Latest Clips
02:53
Analyzing Bethpage Black’s pivotal closing stretch
03:04
Steer clear of Metcalf, Pittman for Week 4
03:13
SEC releases three annual opponents for all teams
03:14
Montgomery, Stevenson among Week 4 RBs to avoid
05:11
Indiana has ‘serious staying power’
03:33
What’s next for Oklahoma after Mateer’s injury?
06:03
Gundy fired after 21 years at Oklahoma State
05:45
How can Washington pull off upset vs. Ohio State?
04:13
Will LSU’s offense get on track vs. Ole Miss?
03:30
Bama-bound Naughton’s dream to become world No. 1
09:53
Oregon game is a ‘big opportunity’ for Penn State
04:26
How will Alabama respond against Georgia?
02:58
Oregon, UCF lead Week 5 underdog picks
02:32
Week 4 best bets: Ride with Chargers, Packers
01:18
NFL Week 4 preview: Jets vs. Dolphins
01:09
NFL Week 4 preview: Bengals vs. Broncos
01:55
NFL Week 4 preview: Packers vs. Cowboys
02:24
LSU the best ‘no’ bet for CFB Playoff futures
03:07
NFL Week 4 preview: Bears vs. Raiders
03:00
NFL Week 4 preview: Jaguars vs. 49ers
04:38
NFL Week 4 preview: Ravens vs. Chiefs
08:09
McIlroy - DeChambeau ‘is a legit rivalry’
01:58
Trust Hoosiers as heavy road favorite against Iowa
01:54
Target over total points in USC-Illinois matchup
02:53
NFL Week 4 preview: Colts vs. Rams
02:14
NFL Week 4 preview: Chargers vs. Giants
03:13
NFL Week 4 preview: Eagles vs. Buccaneers
02:21
NFL Week 4 preview: Titans vs. Texans
02:00
NFL Week 4 preview: Panthers vs. Patriots
12:06
DeChambeau: ‘Sucked’ not being on U.S team in 2023
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue