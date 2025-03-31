South Carolina 'playing ugly' in tournament run

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
MLB Team Power Rankings: Yankees torpedo Brewers with historic power outburst, Dodgers start season 5-0
D.J. Short
,
D.J. Short
,
Fantasy Basketball Week 22 Key Injuries
Raphielle Johnson
,
Raphielle Johnson
,
Giants at Astros Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for March 31
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
Top Clips
Who to watch ahead of Masters past ‘upper tier’
Why Auburn, Duke are best bets to win NCAA Tourney
Roundtable: Rory’s elbow issue; Tosti, Lee’s pace
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
MLB Team Power Rankings: Yankees torpedo Brewers with historic power outburst, Dodgers start season 5-0
D.J. Short
,
D.J. Short
,
Fantasy Basketball Week 22 Key Injuries
Raphielle Johnson
,
Raphielle Johnson
,
Giants at Astros Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for March 31
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
Top Clips
Who to watch ahead of Masters past ‘upper tier’
Why Auburn, Duke are best bets to win NCAA Tourney
Roundtable: Rory’s elbow issue; Tosti, Lee’s pace
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
South Carolina 'playing ugly' in tournament run
March 31, 2025 01:12 PM
After a couple of close NCAA tournament games, the Dan Le Batard show questions South Carolina's form as the Gamecocks prepare for a Final Four matchup.
Related Videos
09:22
Could NFL risk ‘oversaturation’ with 18 games?
05:36
UFL still has questions to answer entering Year 2
05:20
NIL, transfer portal have become boogeymen
03:24
Alabama found ‘secret sauce’ against BYU
06:37
Drama between LeBron, Stephen A. is ‘embarrassing’
05:53
What to make of Butler’s return to Miami with GSW
10:23
Watkins injury ‘devastating’ to USC, March Madness
06:36
‘Energy is palpable’ for Butler’s Miami return
04:12
Arkansas coach John Calipari must ‘feel so good’
09:28
Will Butler be cheered by Heat fans in his return?
07:28
How potential NYG trade for Ward affects Rodgers
08:50
UNC ‘vindicated’ after crushing SDSU in First Four
04:13
Better all-time starting lineup: Duke or UNC?
11:14
Disallowed Atletico penalty creates controversy
01:45
Nuggets must do more to help Jokic
02:20
Is Smith a top-10 quarterback in the NFL?
02:31
Analyzing fallout from Doncic trade
04:39
Everybody in the right in LeBron-Smith debacle
03:04
Does LAC releasing Bosa signal a rebuild?
05:22
MIN more valuable to QBs than Darnold is to teams
04:03
Heat, Riley ‘still dealing’ with Butler fallout
04:03
Mitchell, Allen helping Cavaliers get more mature
04:47
Analyzing the timing of Mavs raising ticket prices
04:20
How important is the NFL Scouting Combine?
08:18
Le Batard honored by Panthers, bangs drum
Latest Clips
07:52
Who to watch ahead of Masters past ‘upper tier’
02:01
Why Auburn, Duke are best bets to win NCAA Tourney
07:40
Roundtable: Rory’s elbow issue; Tosti, Lee’s pace
51
Kuhn youngest American to win aerials world title
55
Kim secures spot on Team USA for Winter Olympics
01:50
Are Lakers primed for loss vs. Rockets?
13:33
Harmon: Masters is easiest major to prepare for
02:12
Celtics in a ‘great spot’ to knock off Grizzlies
01:44
Clippers deserve ‘nudge’ over Magic
15:31
Ballard hopeful competition elevates Colts QBs
17:20
Holmes: Lions will always be ‘built on grit’
12:07
Why an all-No. 1 seed Final Four is ‘a good thing’
13:00
McVay feels ‘rejuvenated’ with Rams
02:28
Yankees ‘torpedo-barrel’ bats drawing attention
08:59
Duke ‘hungry for more’ entering Final Four
04:18
NFL considers change for moving games to TNF
01:10
NFL owners will discuss 18-game game season
01:53
Payton stands by importance of winning division
02:24
Browns ‘unlikely’ to trade up to No. 1 in draft
09:49
Titans should keep door open for No. 1 pick trade
03:17
Glenn feels Gardner can be ‘best in the league’
04:51
Glenn: You don’t win in the offseason
06:47
NYJ are Fields’ last chance to prove he’s starter
11:55
Steelers are waiting on Rodgers to make decision
05:00
Steelers could turn to Cousins after NFL draft
13:15
Why Rodgers should be picky about final chapter
11:16
Vrabel: Can’t ban every play that’s hard to defend
14:43
Tush push ban reportedly gains some support
05:57
Scheffler, McIlroy finish ‘warm-up’ before Masters
02:04
Highlights: Allan wins Galleri Classic
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue