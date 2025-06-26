 Skip navigation
Top News

Rocket Classic 2025 - Round One
Collin Morikawa’s struggles on the greens continue: ‘No confidence today’
MotoAmerica SB 2025 Rd 04 Ridge How to Watch Cameron Beaubier - Brian J Nelson.jpg
How to Watch MotoAmerica Round 4 at Ridge Motorsports Park: Schedule, TV/stream info, past results
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Faith Kipyegon
Faith Kipyegon runs 4:06 mile at Breaking 4, faster than world record

nbc_roto_tylershough_250626.jpg
Saints’ Shough must ‘maintain confidence’ in 2025
nbc_roto_dallasgoedert_250626.jpg
Goedert excited to play for new OC Patullo
nbc_dls_pelicans_250626.jpg
Pelicans’ Round 1 draft trade up was ‘confusing’

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Rocket Classic 2025 - Round One
Collin Morikawa’s struggles on the greens continue: ‘No confidence today’
MotoAmerica SB 2025 Rd 04 Ridge How to Watch Cameron Beaubier - Brian J Nelson.jpg
How to Watch MotoAmerica Round 4 at Ridge Motorsports Park: Schedule, TV/stream info, past results
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Faith Kipyegon
Faith Kipyegon runs 4:06 mile at Breaking 4, faster than world record

nbc_roto_tylershough_250626.jpg
Saints’ Shough must ‘maintain confidence’ in 2025
nbc_roto_dallasgoedert_250626.jpg
Goedert excited to play for new OC Patullo
nbc_dls_pelicans_250626.jpg
Pelicans’ Round 1 draft trade up was ‘confusing’

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Analyzing Rodgers' complicated legacy

June 26, 2025 01:03 PM
Mike Florio joins Dan Patrick to discuss the NFL collusion ruling, Aaron Rodgers' legacy and Mike Tomlin's future with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

nbc_dps_nbadraftrecap_250626.jpg
12:52
Which NBA first-rounders can make ‘true impact?’
nbc_dps_pablotorreinterview_250625.jpg
09:45
Torre: NFL encouraged owners to collude
nbc_dps_jaybilasinterview_250625.jpg
17:57
Bilas: Flagg can ‘blend in with anybody’
nbc_dps_dponnikolajokic_250625.jpg
10:24
Nuggets President hints at Jokic trade scenario
BeasleyDPSThumb.jpg
06:08
Which NBA players had underwhelming careers?
nbc_dps_nbadraft_250625.jpg
05:15
Why Flagg is such a promising talent for Mavericks
nbc_dps_vincentgoodwillinterview_250624.jpg
18:31
Goodwill: KD trade example of ‘art of negotiation’
nbc_dps_dponthethunder_250624.jpg
04:44
Thunder’s greatness is yet to be determined
nbc_dps_nbatrades_250624.jpg
08:12
Durant trades will set Suns back ‘for years’
nbc_dps_nbadraft_250624.jpg
04:31
NBA draft second round deserves greater attention
nbc_dps_chrismannixinterview_250623.jpg
11:54
Pacers vs. Thunder one of best NBA Finals what-ifs
nbc_dps_nbafinalsgame7reax_250623.jpg
05:21
Thunder need ‘star power’ to remain memorable
nbc_dps_gilbertarenasinterview_250623.jpg
19:20
Will people even remember the 2025 NBA Finals?
nbc_dps_kevinduranttradev2_250623.jpg
03:19
Durant trade makes Rockets ‘extremely dangerous’
nbc_dps_shaealexanderthunderrecap_250623.jpg
03:38
Presti’s time ‘in the lab’ paid off for Thunder
nbc_dps_haliburtoninjuryreax_250623.jpg
02:50
Haliburton’s injury will impact Pacers next season
nbc_dps_jimgrayinterview_250620.jpg
16:27
Gray talks opening of Hall of Excellence museum
nbc_dps_jeffteagueinterview_250620.jpg
15:14
Teague takes Pacers in Game 7 of NBA Finals
nbc_dps_shadeursandersdiscussion_250620.jpg
05:35
Sanders caught speeding, needs to ‘show maturity’
nbc_dps_nbafinalsgame6reax_250620.jpg
08:16
Pacers ‘dominated’ Thunder in Game 6 win
nbc_dps_michaelozanianinterview_250619.jpg
08:50
Why Walter is the right fit for Lakers sale
nbc_dps_dponlakerssale_250619.jpg
06:05
Why did Buss family sell Lakers share now?
nbc_dps_marksanchezinterview_250619.jpg
14:38
Rodgers could bridge ‘culture gap’ with production
nbc_dps_brendanhaywoodinterview_250619.jpg
15:12
Pacers must think ‘big picture’ with Haliburton
nbc_dps_danwoikeinterview_250619.jpg
10:04
How Lakers sale can improve the franchise
nbc_dps_imanshumpertinterviewnbafinals_250618.jpg
16:00
Shumpert: Haliburton playing injured is dangerous
nbc_dps_stevelevyinterview_250618.jpg
08:54
Panthers made McDavid, Draisaitl look ‘pedestrian’
nbc_dps_teamdynastyconversation_250618.jpg
11:33
What defines a sports dynasty?
nbc_dps_tyresehaliburtondiscussion_250617.jpg
16:43
Why Haliburton stayed in Game 5 despite injury
nbc_dps_jjspauninterview_250617.jpg
06:34
Spaun ‘was stunned’ after winning birdie putt

nbc_roto_tylershough_250626.jpg
01:12
Saints’ Shough must ‘maintain confidence’ in 2025
nbc_roto_dallasgoedert_250626.jpg
01:16
Goedert excited to play for new OC Patullo
nbc_dls_pelicans_250626.jpg
06:00
Pelicans’ Round 1 draft trade up was ‘confusing’
nbc_roto_zacgallen_250626.jpg
01:22
‘Move on’ from Diamondbacks’ Gallen in fantasy
nbc_roto_jacobdegrom_250626.jpg
01:30
‘Vintage’ deGrom has returned for Rangers in 2025
nbc_roto_jacoblopez_250626.jpg
01:50
Pick up Athletics’ Lopez amid impressive stretch
collin_site.jpg
05:08
Is ‘searching’ Morikawa changing too much?
nbc_roto_yuseikikuchi_250626.jpg
01:26
Angels P Kikuchi ‘needs to be rostered’ in fantasy
nbc_golf_dowchampionshiprd1_250626.jpg
07:42
Highlights: 2025 Dow Championship, First Round
pickenslatestpft.jpg
03:21
Cowboys’ Pickens bails on Pittsburgh football camp
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250626.jpg
06:59
PFT PM Mailbag: QBs to get fully guaranteed deal?
nbc_pftpm_collusionlatest_250626.jpg
03:33
What happens next in the NFL collusion ruling?
nbc_pftpm_kendalllammlatest_250626.jpg
02:47
Lamm claims quotes criticizing Dolphins are fake
nbc_pftpm_tbextensions_250626.jpg
02:28
Bucs sign Bowles, Licht to multiyear extensions
nbc_pftpm_bengalslatest_250626.jpg
01:39
Bengals, Hamilton County to extend stadium lease
nbc_pftpm_clevelandlatest_250626.jpg
02:13
Path clears for Browns to leave downtown Cleveland
grizzlies_bets.jpg
02:26
Back promising Grizzlies to win Southwest at +2000
nbc_bte_sparksfever_250626.jpg
01:43
Take Fever to beat Sparks even with Clark injured
nbc_bte_nbarookieofyear_250626.jpg
02:48
Flagg’s ROTY price ‘crazy’ vs. Wembanyama in 2024
nbc_roto_nlrookie_250626.jpg
01:32
Brewers’ Misiorowski is best bet to win NL ROY
nbc_bte_mysticsaces_250626.jpg
01:35
Mystics in ‘major letdown spot’ against Aces
vj_mpx_copy.jpg
01:51
76ers’ odds after adding Edgecombe in NBA draft
nbc_nba_winner_loser_250625v3.jpg
02:57
Winners, losers of 2025 NBA Draft first round
nbc_nba_cooperflagg_250525v2.jpg
02:30
Mavericks draft ‘special player’ in Duke’s Flagg
nbc_rtf_southcarolinaprogram_250625.jpg
02:07
Beamer discusses father’s impact on South Carolina
sellers_site.jpg
02:44
Beamer lauds Sellers’ consistency, competitiveness
nbc_rtf_miamiwisco_250625.jpg
11:43
Inside Wisconsin v. Miami tampering lawsuit
nbc_roto_emekaegbukarole_250625.jpg
01:25
Egbuka could have ‘big role’ in Buccaneers offense
nbc_roto_montas_250625.jpg
02:03
Mets’ Montas has appeal as fantasy SP streamer
nbc_roto_kennypickettstarter_250625.jpg
01:21
Johnson: Pickett expected to be Browns’ QB starter