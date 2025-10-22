Breaking down Warriors-Lakers, Rockets-Thunder

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Cowboys at Broncos prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Has parity arrived in college football? Transfer portal, NIL money credited for tighter games
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Deion Sanders marvels at Shohei Ohtani’s ‘unbelievable’ performance as Dodgers return to World Series
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Miller, Davis on opposite sides of season pick set
Eyes on Cavs-Knicks, Celtics-Pistons in Week 1
Buying stock into Bucks’ Green, Wizards’ George
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB 2025 Season
2025 Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Cowboys at Broncos prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Has parity arrived in college football? Transfer portal, NIL money credited for tighter games
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Deion Sanders marvels at Shohei Ohtani’s ‘unbelievable’ performance as Dodgers return to World Series
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Miller, Davis on opposite sides of season pick set
Eyes on Cavs-Knicks, Celtics-Pistons in Week 1
Buying stock into Bucks’ Green, Wizards’ George
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB 2025 Season
2025 Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Breaking down Warriors-Lakers, Rockets-Thunder
October 22, 2025 11:00 AM
Dan Patrick discusses opening night of the 2025-26 NBA season, including matchups between the Warriors and Lakers and Rockets and Thunder, along with World Series odds and Michael Jordan.
Related Videos
16:46
Analyzing Johnson’s comments, McDaniel’s future
08:27
MNF Takeaways: Gibbs in ‘lofty territory’ for DET
05:07
Miller predicts the future for Wembanyama, Giannis
11:41
Harlan: ‘Hard’ to picture NBA without LeBron
04:13
Springer clutch again in sending Blue Jays to WS
03:22
Miami in trouble with McDaniel, Tagovailoa at helm
14:16
Darling: Ohtani’s Game 4 turnout was ‘remarkable’
15:57
RGIII: Dolphins need to ‘blow it all up’
08:41
Is Ohtani’s performance ‘greatest of all time’?
03:26
Golic Sr.: ND-USC ending because of scheduling
10:17
Bettis discusses his experience in ND vs. USC
05:12
Callahan firing casts doubt on Titans front office
14:00
Leinart discusses ‘Bush Push’ game 20 years later
19:11
Herbstreit: Penn State head coach is ‘premier job’
13:56
Smoltz: Mariners hung in ‘on adrenaline alone’
06:31
Losses in ‘meaningful’ games cost Franklin PSU job
03:39
Indiana beating Oregon ‘surprise of the weekend’
06:10
Ramifications of Franklin firing for Penn State
06:53
Giants ‘have something’ with Dart, Skattebo
05:24
Florida, Texas among teams with big opportunities
09:57
Welter: ‘People are very upset’ with Belichick
03:36
McCourty: No adjustments from Eagles in loss
11:09
‘Blame is on’ Belichick for drama in Chapel Hill
03:51
Is New York an overrated sports city?
11:45
Tucker: Eagles are ‘too talented’ to be this bad
16:24
Unpacking fines against Jones, Gannon from Week 6
06:08
Yankees ‘should be disappointed’ after ALDS exit
16:21
Phillies’ offense has disappeared vs. Dodgers
11:17
Sims: I’m capturing the mood of Yankees fans
10:24
Chiefs ‘slipping,’ Jaguars ‘rising’ after MNF duel
Latest Clips
04:05
Miller, Davis on opposite sides of season pick set
09:57
Eyes on Cavs-Knicks, Celtics-Pistons in Week 1
09:14
Buying stock into Bucks’ Green, Wizards’ George
10:34
‘Sky is the limit’ for Johnson, Shannon Jr.
03:12
Is A&M in a better ‘mental headspace’ than LSU?
02:27
BYU vs. Iowa State is a ‘fascinating’ matchup
07:06
What would a loss to Arkansas mean for Freeze?
09:16
Missouri vs. Vanderbilt has a lot at stake
07:55
Are Love and Price the two best RBs in CFB?
11:24
Will Florida State, Wisconsin jobs open this year?
10:10
Did Florida go about firing Napier the right way?
01:49
Take Colts and ‘historic offense’ over Titans
02:19
Lean on Mavericks to take down Wembanyama’s Spurs
02:05
CLE, NYK plagued by injuries ahead of matchup
01:57
Croucher: Patriots QB Maye is “elite already”
08:51
Hashimoto makes history with all-around gold
08:26
Boheng swipes silver at world championships
09:40
Greenlaw’s body language tells story of suspension
08:07
Why Raiders shopping Crosby wouldn’t ‘line up’
04:16
Vincent admits tush push is difficult to officiate
05:06
Inside NFC West odds: Rams, 49ers lead the way
09:26
PFT Power Rankings: Bucs drop to No. 7 in Week 8
13:44
Wilson claps back after Payton throws shade
07:05
PIT players to want to perform for Rodgers vs. GB
10:00
Rodgers to have ‘something extra’ against Packers
05:59
PIT’s field comes down to collective bargaining
05:45
Why it was smart for Rodgers to not do McAfee Show
13:06
Florio ‘appalled’ by Johnson’s remarks on Fields
02:30
Simms: Taylor will make Jets’ offense ‘functional’
01:47
Şengün explodes for 39 in career-night vs. Thunder
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue