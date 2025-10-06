Who had the worst weekend in sports?

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Playoffs-New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays at Yankees - ALDS Game 3 prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, stats
NBA: Washington Wizards at Orlando Magic
Fantasy Basketball Dynasty Sleepers 2025-26: Kyshawn George and Nikola Jović among names to watch
NFL: Miami Dolphins at Carolina Panthers
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 6: Rico Dowdle and Michael Carter step up

Top Clips

nbc_roto_favoritesleepers_251006.jpg
Fantasy NBA sleepers: Podziemski, Eason, Anunoby
nbc_dls_sanchez_251006.jpg
Latest on Sanchez Indianapolis stabbing incident
nbc_imsa_windwardpreview_251006.jpg
How Winward Racing father-son duo delivers success

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Playoffs-New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays at Yankees - ALDS Game 3 prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, stats
NBA: Washington Wizards at Orlando Magic
Fantasy Basketball Dynasty Sleepers 2025-26: Kyshawn George and Nikola Jović among names to watch
NFL: Miami Dolphins at Carolina Panthers
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 6: Rico Dowdle and Michael Carter step up

Top Clips

nbc_roto_favoritesleepers_251006.jpg
Fantasy NBA sleepers: Podziemski, Eason, Anunoby
nbc_dls_sanchez_251006.jpg
Latest on Sanchez Indianapolis stabbing incident
nbc_imsa_windwardpreview_251006.jpg
How Winward Racing father-son duo delivers success

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Who had the worst weekend in sports?

October 6, 2025 01:06 PM
Dan Patrick tries to answer the question: Who had the worst weekend in sports? The Arizona Cardinals, New York Jets, Baltimore Ravens and Penn State are among the candidates after bad losses.

Related Videos

nbc_dps_mcelroyintr_251006.jpg
09:31
McElroy: Penn State were out schemed by UCLA
nbc_dps_daniel_251006.jpg
05:36
Daniel: ‘Have to’ put Mayfield in MVP conversation
nbc_dps_guerrero_251006.jpg
04:42
Debating broadcaster approaches to massive moments
nbc_dps_kurtwarnerinterview_251003.jpg
14:40
Rams ‘reeling’ after TNF loss; Stroud’s struggles
nbc_dps_sabathiaIntr_251003.jpg
12:25
Sabathia talks increased velocity for MLB pitchers
nbc_dps_peterkinginterview_251002.jpg
18:14
King: ‘I actually like’ NFL games ending in ties
nbc_dps_almichaelsinterview_251002.jpg
15:03
Michaels: San Francisco 49ers are ‘star-crossed’
nbc_dps_markschlerethinterview_251001.jpg
13:44
Schlereth: NFL’s new overtime rules make no sense
nbc_dps_benpickmaninterview_251001.jpg
11:25
Collier statement ‘seminal moment in WNBA history’
nbc_dps_seancaseyinterview_251001.jpg
13:26
Casey: Yankees still have a chance to win series
nbc_dps_rosstuckerinterview_250930.jpg
14:16
Bengals look ‘defeated’ without Burrow
nbc_dps_mondaynightfootballrecap_250930.jpg
07:56
Jets have to get rid of the ‘stupid’ penalties
nbc_dps_haroldreynoldsinterview_250930.jpg
12:56
Dodgers are Reynolds’ favorite to win World Series
nbc_dps_geraldmccoyinterview_250929.jpg
15:08
McCoy: ‘Can’t crown’ NFL teams too early in season
nbc_dps_neuheiselintr_250929.jpg
08:31
Alabama fans have ‘renewed hope’ after Georgia win
nbc_dps_dalgbtie_250929.jpg
06:09
Packers-Cowboys tie; Jones takes a shot at Parsons
nbc_dps_rydercup_250929.jpg
05:21
Patrick: Bethpage atmosphere had ‘WWE-type feel’
nbc_dps_seahawkscardinalsrecap_250926.jpg
08:01
Would you rather be fan of Browns or Cardinals?
nbc_dps_chrissimmsinterview_250926.jpg
16:50
Simms ‘a little disappointed’ in Cardinals’ Murray
nbc_dps_mmwgotw_250926.jpg
02:49
USC among most must-win games of the weekend
nbc_dps_belichick_250926.jpg
01:52
Meyer: North Carolina offense is ‘a train wreck’
nbc_dps_russellwilsonhofv2_250926.jpg
14:05
Recent Wilson criticism is ‘revisionist history’
DPSRuss9-25.jpg
08:45
Has Wilson played himself out of the Hall of Fame?
nbc_dps_passanintv_250925.jpg
12:01
Passan on AL MVP race between Judge and Raleigh
nbc_dps_chambleeintv_250925.jpg
12:57
Chamblee: Scheffler, Rory are Ryder Cup alphas
nbc_dps_manfredintv_250925.jpg
11:49
Manfred talks robot umpires and other rule changes
nbc_dps_danhurley_250924.jpg
18:04
Hurley: ‘I should work myself close to death’
nbc_dps_jaxsondart_250924.jpg
01:53
Dart to be tested early against Chargers’ defense
nbc_dps_boogermcfarland_250924.jpg
16:29
Can Dart be the ‘savior’ the Giants need?
nbc_dps_robotumpires_250924.jpg
10:34
MLB approves robot umpire challenge system

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_favoritesleepers_251006.jpg
02:11
Fantasy NBA sleepers: Podziemski, Eason, Anunoby
nbc_dls_sanchez_251006.jpg
06:57
Latest on Sanchez Indianapolis stabbing incident
nbc_imsa_windwardpreview_251006.jpg
03:16
How Winward Racing father-son duo delivers success
nbc_imsa_winnerpicks_251006.jpg
06:58
Expect ‘big drama’ as IMSA takes over Road Atlanta
porsche_thumb.jpg
07:13
Penske has ‘redefined’ what it means to win in GTP
nbc_imsa_gtdpreview_251006.jpg
05:31
GTD Pro has become a ‘heavyweight title fight’
nbc_imsa_lmp2preview_251006.jpg
05:45
LMP2 class has an ‘absolutely stacked’ field
weekend_warriors.jpg
04:50
Diggs, Carter, Stroud lead Week 5 Weekend Warriors
nbc_ffhh_sundayscaries_251006.jpg
02:08
Cook, Kamara among Week 5’s top fantasy letdowns
nbc_ffhh_mnf_251006.jpg
03:14
Chiefs-Jags player props: Mahomes, Brown lead
nbc_ffhh_broncoseagles_251006.jpg
02:04
PHI’s ‘broken’ offense hurting Barkley in fantasy
nbc_ffhh_bengalslions_251006.jpg
05:15
Chase remains CIN’s only startable fantasy asset
nbc_ffhh_dowdle_251006.jpg
05:58
Dowdle must be rostered regardless of future role
nbc_ffhh_cowboysjets_251006.jpg
07:13
Don’t sell high on Cowboys’ Williams in fantasy
nbc_ffhh_tbbackfield_251006.jpg
01:48
White is Buccaneers’ clear RB1 in Irving’s absence
nbc_ffhh_commanderschargers_251006.jpg
05:54
Commanders-Chargers fantasy notes: JCM, Hampton
nbc_ffhh_samdarnold_251006.jpg
01:53
Gauging Darnold’s rest-of-season fantasy value
nbc_ffhh_egbuka_251006.jpg
04:52
Bucs’ Egbuka could be top-10 fantasy pick in 2026
nbc_bte_cowboyspanthers_251006.jpg
01:42
Cowboys’ defense poor enough to take Panthers side
nbc_bte_broncosjets_251006_720x405_2456067139575.jpg
01:32
Take the over as surging Broncos battle Jets
nbc_bte_brownssteelers_251006.jpg
01:44
Steelers can ‘easily’ cover spread against Browns
nbc_csu_givemeheadlines_251006.jpg
09:34
Give Me the Headlines: ‘He’s not your average Joe’
nbc_golf_penske16x9_251006.jpg
01:34
Top shots, stats from Fisk’s Sanderson Farms win
nbc_csu_commanderschargers_251006.jpg
04:46
Commanders ‘flipped the script’ in Daniels’ return
nbc_bte_ramsravens_251006.jpg
02:19
Rams in line for ‘lop-sided victory’ over Ravens
nbc_csu_texravens_251006.jpg
04:23
Ravens have ‘no signs of hope’ to make playoffs
nbc_bte_cardinalscolts_251006.jpg
02:20
Colts face ‘worthy challenger’ in Cardinals
daboll.jpg
02:00
Giants capable of covering spread against Eagles
nbc_pft_titanscardinalsrecapv2_251006.jpg
06:31
Are Gannon’s days numbered with Cardinals?
nbc_pft_patsreaxv2_251006.jpg
10:25
Maye leads Patriots to ‘statement’ win over Bills