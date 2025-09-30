 Skip navigation
Top News

Los Angeles Chargers v New York Giants
Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 5: Top WRs go down; Lamar Jackson, Ricky Pearsall updates
WNBA: Playoffs-Golden State Valkyries at Minnesota Lynx
Napheesa Collier blasts Cathy Engelbert, WNBA leadership for lack of accountability
NFL: New York Giants at Buffalo Bills
Giants at Saints prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gtrorydiscussion_250930.jpg
‘Sun is shining’ on McIlroy after stellar 2025
nbc_nas_charlottepromo_250930.jpg
Who will survive Roval and make the Round of 8?
nbc_dps_mondaynightfootballrecap_250930.jpg
Jets have to get rid of the ‘stupid’ penalties

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Top Clips

Trending Teams

Watch Now

Bengals look 'defeated' without Burrow

September 30, 2025 01:46 PM
Ross Tucker and Dan Patrick chat about topics around the NFL, ranging from the Bengals' struggles without Joe Burrow to Tyreek Hill's gruesome injury to A.J. Brown's cryptic social media comments.

Related Videos

07:56
Jets have to get rid of the ‘stupid’ penalties
12:56
Dodgers are Reynolds’ favorite to win World Series
15:08
McCoy: ‘Can’t crown’ NFL teams too early in season
08:31
Alabama fans have ‘renewed hope’ after Georgia win
06:09
Packers-Cowboys tie; Jones takes a shot at Parsons
05:21
Patrick: Bethpage atmosphere had ‘WWE-type feel’
08:01
Would you rather be fan of Browns or Cardinals?
16:50
Simms ‘a little disappointed’ in Cardinals’ Murray
02:49
USC among most must-win games of the weekend
01:52
Meyer: North Carolina offense is ‘a train wreck’
14:05
Recent Wilson criticism is ‘revisionist history’
08:45
Has Wilson played himself out of the Hall of Fame?
12:01
Passan on AL MVP race between Judge and Raleigh
12:57
Chamblee: Scheffler, Rory are Ryder Cup alphas
11:49
Manfred talks robot umpires and other rule changes
18:04
Hurley: ‘I should work myself close to death’
01:53
Dart to be tested early against Chargers’ defense
16:29
Can Dart be the ‘savior’ the Giants need?
10:34
MLB approves robot umpire challenge system
09:14
Henry could learn from Barber to help stop fumbles
10:34
Fitzpatrick: Detroit is my favorite in the NFC
13:34
Harbaugh: There’s nothing Herbert isn’t good at
18:22
Young: Lamar could become best player of all time
10:26
Recapping a wild NFL Week 3 Sunday
18:04
‘Wind is blowing’ toward tush push ban in 2026
15:07
Clemson’s mentality is not breeding consistency
10:11
NFL Week 3 preview: KC faces ‘must win,’ LAC rises
08:49
Tua, McDaniel should both ‘be on the hot seat’
09:23
McDaniel and Dolphins have a ‘structural problem’
18:32
Daniel: Offensive line woes still plaguing Chiefs

Latest Clips

07:51
‘Sun is shining’ on McIlroy after stellar 2025
30
Who will survive Roval and make the Round of 8?
01:32
Take the Dolphins to cover against the Panthers
05:58
Jets’ Wilson will thrive in ‘awful’ game scripts
13:03
Arsenal created ‘chance after chance’ v. Newcastle
06:10
Doubs becoming Love’s favorite end zone target
06:18
Robinson’s route tree to grow amid Nabers’ injury
11:52
Examining Palace’s tactical wins against Liverpool
07:14
Analyzing Sunderland’s ‘impressive’ return to PL
07:36
PL RAW: Arsenal’s statement win against Newcastle
07:37
Gainwell can still be valuable flex play after bye
05:00
Giants’ Dart can become ‘top-12' QB in fantasy
07:37
Texans’ Marks has potential to reach RB1 ranks
25:49
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 6
07:52
Strange becoming No. 1 option in Jags passing game
10:23
Liverpool ‘got torn apart’ by Crystal Palace
06:20
Amorim ‘is just not working’ at Manchester United
07:34
Is Maresca feeling the pressure at Chelsea?
14:48
Arsenal overcome Newcastle in dramatic comeback
01:47
Jets should ‘get enough going’ against Cowboys
01:55
Dodgers have edge in NL Champion market
02:00
Lions-Bengals a ‘good opportunity’ to bet the over
01:48
Back Yankees at price to win World Series
01:22
Expect defensive battle between Eagles, Broncos
09:34
How Ravens will fare without Lamar
07:10
Why Bengals could benefit from Winston at QB
03:56
Sirianni addresses Brown’s tweet, lackluster stats
11:25
Why Bengals need Burrow to be competitive
02:15
NFL Week 5 injury updates: Nabers, Purdy, Alt
01:15
Giants owner Mara announces cancer diagnosis