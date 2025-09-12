 Skip navigation
2025 USATF Outdoor Championships
How to watch Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone at the 2025 World Track and Field Championships
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks - NFL 2025
NFL 2025 Week 2 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Ricky Pearsall is set to step up
WNBA: Golden State Valkyries at Minnesota Lynx
WNBA Playoffs 2025: Schedule, format, how to watch, and more

Top Clips

nbc_bte_nfcchamp_250812.jpg
Packers are ‘most likely’ team to win NFC
nbc_pft_levelofconcernv2_250912.jpg
How concerned should 0-1 Super Bowl contenders be?
nbc_dps_miketrout_250912.jpg
Will Trout become a forgotten legend?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

2025 USATF Outdoor Championships
How to watch Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone at the 2025 World Track and Field Championships
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks - NFL 2025
NFL 2025 Week 2 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Ricky Pearsall is set to step up
WNBA: Golden State Valkyries at Minnesota Lynx
WNBA Playoffs 2025: Schedule, format, how to watch, and more

Top Clips

nbc_bte_nfcchamp_250812.jpg
Packers are ‘most likely’ team to win NFC
nbc_pft_levelofconcernv2_250912.jpg
How concerned should 0-1 Super Bowl contenders be?
nbc_dps_miketrout_250912.jpg
Will Trout become a forgotten legend?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Edwards compares Parsons to L.T.

September 12, 2025 10:41 AM
Herm Edwards joins Dan Patrick to break down some of the biggest storylines across the NFL, including when the Giants could turn to Jaxson Dart and Micah Parsons' instant impact on the Green Bay Packers.

Related Videos

nbc_dps_miketrout_250912.jpg
05:10
Will Trout become a forgotten legend?
nbc_dps_johnkuhn_250912.jpg
09:13
Kuhn: Packers are the best team in the NFL
nbc_dps_derekcarrinterview_250911.jpg
13:04
Carr: NFL players hate Thursday Night Football
nbc_dps_nickwrightinterview_250911.jpg
17:22
Wright more worried about Lions than Chiefs
nbc_dps_davidcarrinterview_250911.jpg
17:31
Carr: Colts’ Jones ‘looked like Peyton’ in Week 1
nbc_dps_marksanchezinterview_250911.jpg
16:51
Breaking down Williams’ struggles vs. Vikings
nbc_dps_vikingsbearsrecap_250909.jpg
07:53
McCarthy ‘is a winner’, shows composure in debut
nbc_dps_sethwickershaminterview_250909.jpg
13:33
Wickersham: Namath the most important QB ever
nbc_dps_nflweek1recapv2_250908.jpg
14:17
NFL Week 1: Bills comeback, Jones’ performance
micah.jpg
13:50
Gonzalez: Packers look like a Super Bowl team
nbc_dps_micahparsons_250908.jpg
04:57
Parsons impacts game like all-time greats
nbc_dps_salpaolantoniointerview_250905.jpg
10:39
Paolantonio: Carter shouldn’t be suspended
nbc_dps_eaglescowboysrecap_250905.jpg
13:13
Hurts shines as Eagles beat Cowboys in wild opener
ceedee_lamb_drops.jpg
15:29
Lamb ‘didn’t quit’ despite second-half drops
nbc_dps_jalencarter_250905.jpg
02:00
Patrick: Prescott ‘baited’ Carter into ejection
nbc_dps_dponnflinbrazilv2_250905.jpg
12:02
Brazil game hints at NFL’s schedule ambitions
nbc_dps_rosstuckerinterview_250905.jpg
16:21
Tucker: 49ers are ‘going to the Super Bowl’
nbc_dps_ronjaworski_250904.jpg
06:53
Eagles expectations are ‘through the roof’
nbc_dps_clipperstalk_250904.jpg
10:38
Inside Kawhi’s reported ‘no-show’ deal
nbc_dps_kylebrandtinterview_250903.jpg
17:58
Analyzing pressure on Bills, Rodgers’ psyche
nbc_dps_michaelirvininterview_250903.jpg
15:00
Irvin on Parsons trade and Cowboys documentary
nbc_dps_pabltorreintv_250903.jpg
10:44
Report: LAC paid Leonard $28M for ‘no-show job’
ParsonsDPS9-3.jpg
02:34
Is Parsons better off with Packers?
nbc_dps_parsons_250903.jpg
03:24
Parsons ready to ‘focus on ball’ with Packers
nbc_dps_albertbreerinterview_250902.jpg
15:59
Breer on Stafford injury, Parsons trade, Tampa Bay
nbc_dps_collegefootballweek1recap_250902.jpg
15:37
DeBoer, Alabama ‘got roughed up’ by Florida State
aidan_hutchinson.jpg
05:52
Most surprising NFL Futures Odds and picks
nbc_dps_tcuvsnc_250902__704502.jpg
03:13
Belichick, UNC were ‘woefully unprepared’ vs. TCU
nbc_dps_archmanning_250902.jpg
04:07
Griffin III: Arch Manning struggled, looked off
nbc_dps_vinceyoung_250829.jpg
10:13
Young: Manning ‘ready’ for pressure this season

Latest Clips

nbc_bte_nfcchamp_250812.jpg
02:03
Packers are ‘most likely’ team to win NFC
nbc_pft_levelofconcernv2_250912.jpg
14:55
How concerned should 0-1 Super Bowl contenders be?
nbc_golf_hovlandint_250912.jpg
01:33
Hovland looking for a more ‘stress-free’ game
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250912.jpg
05:39
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 2
sales_nas_creditone_bristol_250911.jpg
03:01
Glory awaits at NASCAR’s ‘Last Great Colosseum’
nbc_pft_miamimeeting_250912.jpg
05:51
Florio ‘troubled by’ Miami’s players-only meeting
nbc_pft_sirianni_250912.jpg
04:03
Is Eagles’ Sirianni one of best coaches in NFL?
nbc_pft_replayreview_250912.jpg
09:17
When should NFL’s replay assist system kick in?
nbc_pft_commanderspackerspt5_250912.jpg
03:32
Packers DE Parsons: ‘Defense wins championships’
nbc_pft_wasgbpt2_250912.jpg
09:34
Are Packers a ‘team of destiny’ with Parsons?
nbc_pft_commanderspackerspt4_250912.jpg
07:16
Packers DC Hafley will get targeted as head coach
nbc_pft_wasgbpt1_250912.jpg
05:28
Packers dealt ‘a lot of little blows’ to Daniels
nbc_pft_commanderspackerspt3_250912.jpg
04:46
Packers ‘don’t have many weaknesses offensively’
nbc_pft_nikejersey_250912.jpg
06:53
Packers wear all-white ‘Winter Warning’ uniforms
winstonspeechw.jpg
03:31
Winston’s ‘Eat a W’ speech has ‘staying power’
nbc_wnba_thurstopplays_250912.jpg
02:11
Highlights: Aces’ record night, Wings dominate
nbc_nas_trucksbristol_250911.jpg
11:56
Highlights: Truck Series playoff race, Bristol
nbc_golf_coreypereira_250911.jpg
02:20
Pereira playing for bigger purpose at Procore
nbc_golf_grouphighlights_250911.jpg
04:34
Spaun, Henley roll at Procore; Scheffler struggles
nbc_golf_procorerd1_250911.jpg
12:44
Highlights: 2025 Procore Championship, Round 1
smx_round_2_preview.jpg
14:42
Who’s hot, who’s not in SMX heading to St. Louis
nbc_golf_keeganintv_250911.jpg
01:30
Bradley: Procore a ‘big step’ in Ryder Cup prep
nbc_cfb_elkoint_250911.jpg
16:01
Elko discusses path from Notre Dame to Texas A&M
nbc_golf_bmwr1_250911.jpg
11:29
Highlights: BMW PGA Championship, Round 1
nbc_cfb_nd_paulingpkg_250911.jpg
01:57
Pauling growing into leadership role for ND
nbc_roto_jonathantaylor_250911.jpg
01:24
Taylor not on injury report, will play vs. Broncos
nbc_golf_krogerqueencity_250911.jpg
06:29
HLs: 2025 Kroger Queen City Championship, Round 1
nbc_roto_goedert_250911.jpg
01:12
How Goedert’s injury will impact Calcaterra, Brown
nbc_roto_purdy_250911.jpg
01:23
Purdy’s absence shakes up 49ers’ fantasy assets
nbc_dls_mikemcdaniel_250911.jpg
04:27
Will McDaniel get fired if Dolphins fall to 0-2?