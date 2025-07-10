 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Golf: LIV Golf Dallas - Final Round
Patrick Reed: Making Ryder Cup an ‘uphill battle,’ unless he wins Open
The Amundi Evian Championship 2025 - Round One
Charley Hull twice collapses, according to report, carted off after Amundi Evian WD
Tampa Bay Rays v New York Mets
Rays slugger Junior Caminero to compete in Home Run Derby, start at third base in All-Star Game

Top Clips

nbc_dps_davanteadamsinterviewv2_250709.jpg
Adams: Playing with Rodgers ‘changed my life’
nbc_dps_johnsmoltzinterview_250709.jpg
Smoltz talks transition to golf from baseball
btp_stage_6_prev_raw.jpg
Polka-dot jersey will ‘come into play’ for Stage 6

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Golf: LIV Golf Dallas - Final Round
Patrick Reed: Making Ryder Cup an ‘uphill battle,’ unless he wins Open
The Amundi Evian Championship 2025 - Round One
Charley Hull twice collapses, according to report, carted off after Amundi Evian WD
Tampa Bay Rays v New York Mets
Rays slugger Junior Caminero to compete in Home Run Derby, start at third base in All-Star Game

Top Clips

nbc_dps_davanteadamsinterviewv2_250709.jpg
Adams: Playing with Rodgers ‘changed my life’
nbc_dps_johnsmoltzinterview_250709.jpg
Smoltz talks transition to golf from baseball
btp_stage_6_prev_raw.jpg
Polka-dot jersey will ‘come into play’ for Stage 6

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Buck opens up about the challenges of broadcasting

July 10, 2025 08:29 AM
Joe Buck joins The Dan Patrick Show to discuss his broadcasting career, calling golf compared to baseball and football, stories about his father, his approach to social media and more.

Related Videos

nbc_dps_davanteadamsinterviewv2_250709.jpg
15:51
Adams: Playing with Rodgers ‘changed my life’
nbc_dps_johnsmoltzinterview_250709.jpg
13:08
Smoltz talks transition to golf from baseball
nbc_dps_nbaeasternconference_250702.jpg
10:04
Examining frontrunners in NBA Eastern Conference
nbc_dps_jimjacksoninterview_250702.jpg
16:56
Who would Jackson rather guard: Durant or Curry?
cooper_mpx.jpg
20:06
Flagg must prioritize ‘development’ in rookie year
nbc_dps_bretmccormickinterview_250702.jpg
10:58
CLE’s deal symbolizes surge in stadium relocations
nbc_dps_nbashootersdiscussion_250702.jpg
04:13
Who are the best shooters in the NBA today?
nbc_dps_detroitpistonsdiscussion_250702.jpg
05:40
Beasley probe has major implications for NBA
nbc_dps_damelillard_250702.jpg
02:39
What’s next for Lillard’s career after Bucks exit?
nbc_dps_cowher_250701.jpg
14:59
Cowher: Steelers feel sense of ‘urgency’ this year
nbc_dps_marksnbafreeagency_250701.jpg
13:46
Turner joining Bucks, LeBron speculation continues
nbc_dps_acebaileydiscussion_250630.jpg
03:50
‘Damage feels like it’s done’ with Bailey in Utah
nbc_dps_davidpurduminterviewreax_250630.jpg
10:57
Why Beasley’s gambling allegations are ‘red flag’
nbc_dps_malikbeasleyinvestigation_250630.jpg
03:05
Pistons’ Beasley investigation questions prop bets
lukalebron.jpg
11:42
LeBron’s opt-in signals new era in Los Angeles
nbc_dps_calraleighinterview_250627.jpg
10:43
Raleigh on historic start, ‘Big Dumper’ nickname
nbc_dps_nbadraftdiscussion_250627.jpg
05:30
Why NBA rookies often face unfair expectations
nbc_dps_cooperflaggvswemby_250627.jpg
03:02
Flagg’s rookie year can’t be compared to Wemby’s
nbc_dps_justintuckerdiscussion_250627.jpg
05:28
Patrick: ‘Can’t imagine’ Tucker plays in NFL again
BaileyDPS.jpg
05:02
Unpacking speculation surrounding Bailey and Jazz
nbc_dps_nbadraftrecap_250626.jpg
12:52
Which NBA first-rounders can make ‘true impact?’
nbc_dps_mikefloriointerview_250626.jpg
15:24
Analyzing Rodgers’ complicated legacy
nbc_dps_pablotorreinterview_250625.jpg
09:45
Torre: NFL encouraged owners to collude
nbc_dps_jaybilasinterview_250625.jpg
17:57
Bilas: Flagg can ‘blend in with anybody’
nbc_dps_dponnikolajokic_250625.jpg
10:24
Nuggets President hints at Jokic trade scenario
BeasleyDPSThumb.jpg
06:08
Which NBA players had underwhelming careers?
nbc_dps_nbadraft_250625.jpg
05:15
Why Flagg is such a promising talent for Mavericks
nbc_dps_vincentgoodwillinterview_250624.jpg
18:31
Goodwill: KD trade example of ‘art of negotiation’
nbc_dps_dponthethunder_250624.jpg
04:44
Thunder’s greatness is yet to be determined
nbc_dps_nbatrades_250624.jpg
08:12
Durant trades will set Suns back ‘for years’

Latest Clips

btp_stage_6_prev_raw.jpg
03:38
Polka-dot jersey will ‘come into play’ for Stage 6
Tour_21_1_raw.jpg
08:07
The Tour 21: Riding for Survival 2025, Episode 1
nbc_cyc_tdfstage5hl_v3_250709.jpg
35:23
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 5
nbc_roto_titansrbs_v2_250709.jpg
01:24
Pollard, Spears expected to have even reps in TEN
nbc_roto_ford_250709.jpg
01:16
Report: Browns RB Ford likely to start Week 1
nbc_roto_dakprescott_250709.jpg
01:20
Prescott says he’s ‘fully healthy’ entering camp
nbc_roto_hoskins_250709.jpg
01:52
Brewers’ Hoskins lands on IL with sprained thumb
nbc_golf_poppertfeature_250709.jpg
04:41
Popert: My determination never wavered
nbc_golf_kordapresser_250709.jpg
04:34
Korda emphasizes ‘balance’ for Evian Championship
nbc_roto_yoshida_250709.jpg
01:47
Yoshida ‘is really valuable’ ahead of season debut
nbc_golf_scottiedeskreax_250709.jpg
07:31
Scheffler bringing ‘clear game plan’ to Scotland
nbc_roto_rafaela_250709.jpg
01:27
Rafaela unlocking power potential with Red Sox
nbc_golf_trophypresentation_250709.jpg
06:02
Moore, Popert accept U.S. Adaptive Open medals
nbc_pft_pftpm_mailbag_250709.jpg
13:58
PFT PM Mailbag: Best AFC West head coaches ever?
nbc_golf_adaptiveopenfinalrd_250709.jpg
11:33
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Adaptive Open, Final Round
nbc_pft_pftpm_commandersname_250709.jpg
04:06
Are the Commanders inching towards a name change?
nbc_pft_pftpm_bigbillgambling_250709.jpg
03:04
Analyzing big, beautiful bill’s gambling provision
nbc_pft_pftpm_dakprescottgeorgepickens_250709.jpg
04:16
Florio: Pickens has never had high-end QB like Dak
nbc_pft_pftpm_kyrenwilliamsjamescook_250709.jpg
03:38
Williams, Cook have opposing contract approaches
nbc_pft_pftpm_treysmith_250709.jpg
05:47
Will Chiefs work out a long-term deal with Smith?
nbc_roto_wingssky_250709.jpg
01:27
Take the under on Reese’s rebounds vs. Wings
nbc_roto_relieveroftheyear_250709.jpg
01:35
Diaz among best bets for NL Reliever of the Year
nbc_roto_aleastchamps_250709.jpg
01:16
Take advantage of Yankees’ favorable AL East odds
nbc_dlb_miamimarlinsdiscussion_250709.jpg
05:27
Marlins’ road winning streak is a ‘fun surprise’
nbc_cyc_stage5evenepoelintv_250709.jpg
03:10
Evenepoel: Everything ‘on point’ in Stage 5 win
Stage5Finish.jpg
11:28
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 5 finish
nbc_golf_roryscottiegcpod_250709.jpg
06:22
How is McIlroy preparing for Scottish Open?
nbc_roto_wimbledonsemis_v2_250708.jpg
02:04
Wimbledon semis is on ‘Sabalenka’s racket’
nbc_roto_alcarazfritz_250709.jpg
01:52
Alcaraz should ‘come through cleanly’ vs. Fritz
nbc_roto_clippers_250709.jpg
02:03
Clippers are a ‘tempting’ bet to win division