Kiffin made move to LSU a 'public mess'

MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
McLaurin a clear fantasy WR2 after strong return
Robinson can ‘carry’ fantasy rosters into playoffs
PGA Tour aims to ‘optimize’ schedule changes
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Blues’ Jimmy Snuggerud having wrist surgery, Alexey Toropchenko out after burning legs in home accident
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
NC State and Virginia are set to open the 2026 college football season in Brazil
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Kentucky fires SEC’s longest-tenured coach in Mark Stoops in his 13th season
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
McLaurin a clear fantasy WR2 after strong return
Robinson can ‘carry’ fantasy rosters into playoffs
PGA Tour aims to ‘optimize’ schedule changes
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Watch Now
Kiffin made move to LSU a 'public mess'
December 1, 2025 01:51 PM
Dan Patrick reacts to Lane Kiffin leaving Ole Miss to take the job at LSU, explaining why the manner in which the polarizing coach left Oxford for Baton Rouge was "sad."
Related Videos
10:01
Latest on Kiffin and coaching carousel
17:58
Cowher on Steelers’ struggles, NCAA issues, Kiffin
08:44
Will Kiffin regret move to LSU?
10:24
NFL Week 13 preview: Should Burrow play?
16:29
Quinn: UM ‘more dangerous than last year’ for OSU
10:58
Rivalry week storylines: Is Kiffin on his way out?
17:32
Riddick: Kiffin in ‘tough situation’ at Ole Miss
18:51
Collinsworth shares if Bengals should start Burrow
18:41
Miller: Pistons best team in Eastern Conference
10:52
Media puts Kiffin through paces ahead of Egg Bowl
08:33
Kiffin has ‘power’ in coaching carousel
11:04
NFL Week 12 notes: Chiefs, Cowboys wins; Sanders
14:45
Tucker ‘excited’ to see Sanders start vs. Raiders
19:30
Miller credits fan for ‘elite trolling’ of Green
01:59
Patrick: Kiffin should stay at Ole Miss
12:28
Skenes addresses Yankees rumors: ‘It’s not true’
08:07
Latest on Kiffin and rest of coaching carousel
04:59
Patrick calls for severe punishment for Chase
13:17
NFL playoff bubble heats up in Week 11
16:57
Hasselbeck: Maye’s potential was evident at UNC
07:09
Patriots continue to impress during winning streak
08:49
Curry, Under Armour part ways
09:42
Gronk sees similarities between Maye and Brady
08:48
Should Judge have won AL MVP over Raleigh?
15:59
Simms’ NFL MVP candidates: Stafford, Maye, Taylor
14:40
Mavs are a ‘complete mess’ after Harrison firing
13:20
Brown’s frustrations with Eagles feel ‘selfish’
16:16
Love reflects on highs, lows of 18-year NBA career
03:37
Will Skenes stay with the Pirates long-term?
15:29
Campbell taking over play calling is ‘a bold move’
Latest Clips
01:27
McLaurin a clear fantasy WR2 after strong return
05:04
PGA Tour aims to ‘optimize’ schedule changes
02:28
Debating if Woods can play post 50 years old
04:50
NBA Cup 2025 quarterfinal preview and predictions
09:57
How does Spurs offense look when Wemby returns?
07:23
Mahomes, Rice thrive, Lamar struggles in Week 13
02:20
Which Chargers’ weapons can be started in fantasy?
07:25
Should fantasy managers finally bench Jefferson?
01:35
Take Douglas to hit receiving yards over on MNF
07:43
Irving dominates, Egbuka struggles vs. Cardinals
08:49
Fantasy managers should ‘feel good’ about McLaurin
04:54
Magic’s defense leading to offensive production
04:21
Discussing the evolution of the NBA across eras
04:45
Expect Harden to rack up assists vs. Heat
09:47
Can the Lakers contend at the top of the West?
05:59
Can fantasy managers trust Hubbard once again?
08:15
Is it time for fantasy managers to bench Pittman?
09:00
Mobley among 10 early-season disappointments
02:09
Titans ‘live dog’ as Browns injuries pile up
02:19
Expect Bears to cover spread vs. Packers
01:58
Why Lakers can cover spread vs. Suns
16:20
Young is ‘changing the narrative’ with his play
01:32
Are Rams still best bet to get No 1. seed in NFC?
16:17
Give me the headlines: ‘Wirfs the wait’
01:35
Bulls are in a slump and Magic are surging
02:10
Take Seattle to get ‘comfortable win’ vs. Atlanta
02:17
Cowboys are ‘difficult test’ for Lions in Week 14
05:27
Seahawks overpower Minnesota Vikings, Brosmer
08:49
Broncos secured ‘exciting’ SNF win vs. Commanders
01:46
Bears have ‘some mojo’ going after win vs. Eagles
