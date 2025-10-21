MNF Takeaways: Gibbs in 'lofty territory' for DET

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
How to watch FIS Alpine skiing World Cup in Soelden featuring Mikaela Shiffrin
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Dodgers vs. Blue Jays History: World Series titles, records, highlights, best moments & milestones
D.J. Short
,
D.J. Short
,
Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 8: Mike Evans facing lengthy absence, more QB injuries to manage
Mark Garcia
,
+1 More
Mark Garcia
,
Nic Bodiford
,
Top Clips
KD returns to OKC as Thunder begin title defense
Take Luka, Giannis to lead NBA in points per game
Expect Buccaneers to attack Rattler, beat Saints
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB 2025 Season
2025 Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
How to watch FIS Alpine skiing World Cup in Soelden featuring Mikaela Shiffrin
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Dodgers vs. Blue Jays History: World Series titles, records, highlights, best moments & milestones
D.J. Short
,
D.J. Short
,
Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 8: Mike Evans facing lengthy absence, more QB injuries to manage
Mark Garcia
,
+1 More
Mark Garcia
,
Nic Bodiford
,
Top Clips
KD returns to OKC as Thunder begin title defense
Take Luka, Giannis to lead NBA in points per game
Expect Buccaneers to attack Rattler, beat Saints
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB 2025 Season
2025 Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
MNF Takeaways: Gibbs in 'lofty territory' for DET
October 21, 2025 01:56 PM
Dan Patrick reacts to the biggest storylines coming out of MNF, from the Texans failing C.J. Stroud to the Buccaneers losing Mike Evans.
Related Videos
05:07
Miller predicts the future for Wembanyama, Giannis
04:13
Springer clutch again in sending Blue Jays to WS
03:22
Miami in trouble with McDaniel, Tagovailoa at helm
14:16
Darling: Ohtani’s Game 4 turnout was ‘remarkable’
15:57
RGIII: Dolphins need to ‘blow it all up’
08:41
Is Ohtani’s performance ‘greatest of all time’?
03:26
Golic Sr.: ND-USC ending because of scheduling
10:17
Bettis discusses his experience in ND vs. USC
05:12
Callahan firing casts doubt on Titans front office
14:00
Leinart discusses ‘Bush Push’ game 20 years later
19:11
Herbstreit: Penn State head coach is ‘premier job’
13:56
Smoltz: Mariners hung in ‘on adrenaline alone’
06:31
Losses in ‘meaningful’ games cost Franklin PSU job
03:39
Indiana beating Oregon ‘surprise of the weekend’
06:10
Ramifications of Franklin firing for Penn State
06:53
Giants ‘have something’ with Dart, Skattebo
05:24
Florida, Texas among teams with big opportunities
09:57
Welter: ‘People are very upset’ with Belichick
03:36
McCourty: No adjustments from Eagles in loss
11:09
‘Blame is on’ Belichick for drama in Chapel Hill
03:51
Is New York an overrated sports city?
11:45
Tucker: Eagles are ‘too talented’ to be this bad
16:24
Unpacking fines against Jones, Gannon from Week 6
06:08
Yankees ‘should be disappointed’ after ALDS exit
16:21
Phillies’ offense has disappeared vs. Dodgers
11:17
Sims: I’m capturing the mood of Yankees fans
10:24
Chiefs ‘slipping,’ Jaguars ‘rising’ after MNF duel
18:24
NYY getting playoff-swept would be embarrassing
12:52
Who had the worst weekend in sports?
09:31
McElroy: Penn State were out schemed by UCLA
Latest Clips
04:04
KD returns to OKC as Thunder begin title defense
01:43
Take Luka, Giannis to lead NBA in points per game
02:04
Expect Buccaneers to attack Rattler, beat Saints
01:03
Bet on Cowboys to cover against Broncos in Week 8
01:54
Blue Jays underdogs vs. Dodgers in World Series
04:50
Arsenal’s set-piece magic instills ‘real fear’
17:37
Man United school ‘of ‘out of tune’ Liverpool
08:35
Chelsea send Ange packing after 39 days
05:11
Add tight ends Gadsden, Otton in fantasy football
06:48
Feel comfortable dropping Williams after bad game
10:02
Mooney, Johnson, Boutte, Pierce top WRs on waivers
04:29
Bright spots for last year’s NBA lottery teams
07:17
Snatch up RBs Monangai, Spears on Week 8 waivers
10:01
Grading NBA rookie contract extensions
03:11
Lakers must get off to strong start without LeBron
06:11
Luka can ‘hit the ground running’ against Warriors
13:59
Target QBs Dart, Flacco on Week 8 waiver wire
03:53
FFHH crew very excited for NBA on NBC and Peacock
05:51
Rockets-Thunder to be ‘tough’ game for both squads
05:05
NBA tip-off doubleheader picks: Doncic, Durant
08:26
NBA players to buy stock in for 2025-26 season
08:12
PL RAW: Maguire stuns Anfield in dramatic win
16:06
PL Masterclass: Crystal Palace’s prolific Mateta
07:06
Reflecting on Ange’s short tenure at Forest
25:53
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 8
08:10
Inside Greenlaw’s suspension for postgame actions
01:39
Graham reportedly coming out of retirement for PHI
01:31
Vikings get creative to defend Eagles’ tush push
06:15
PFT Draft: NFL players who could’ve thrived in NBA
06:50
McDaniel regime in Miami reaching its lowest point
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue