Top News

112th Tour de France 2025 - Stage 21
Tadej Pogačar skips Spanish Vuelta to recover from Tour de France triumph
NFL: Miami Dolphins at New York Jets
2025 Fantasy Preview: Tyreek Hill
NASCAR Cup Series The Great American Getaway 400 - Qualifying
Race for NASCAR Cup regular season title heats up at Iowa Speedway

Top Clips

nbc_bte_nflreceptionleaderv2_250729.jpg
NFL regular-season receptions leader value bets
nbc_roto_nflpreseasonbets_250729.jpg
NFL preseason betting: Focus on historical trends
Allisha_gray_most_improved.jpg
Gray ‘strong case’ for WNBA Most Improved Player

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

112th Tour de France 2025 - Stage 21
Tadej Pogačar skips Spanish Vuelta to recover from Tour de France triumph
NFL: Miami Dolphins at New York Jets
2025 Fantasy Preview: Tyreek Hill
NASCAR Cup Series The Great American Getaway 400 - Qualifying
Race for NASCAR Cup regular season title heats up at Iowa Speedway

Top Clips

nbc_bte_nflreceptionleaderv2_250729.jpg
NFL regular-season receptions leader value bets
nbc_roto_nflpreseasonbets_250729.jpg
NFL preseason betting: Focus on historical trends
Allisha_gray_most_improved.jpg
Gray ‘strong case’ for WNBA Most Improved Player

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Exchange with Manfred 'embarrassing' for Harper

July 29, 2025 10:36 AM
Dan Patrick is disappointed in Bryce Harper's behavior towards MLB commissioner Rob Manfred within the conversation of potentially implementing a salary cap in the future.

justinjeffersoncamp.jpg
01:22
Jefferson, Watt among ‘most unlosable’ NFL players
nbc_dps_deioncancer_250729.jpg
03:31
Deion reveals he is cancer-free after surgery
nbc_dps_nflhopemeter_250728.jpg
10:51
NFL teams with ‘varying degrees’ of hope in 2025
nbc_dps_halloffame_250728.jpg
08:22
Sabathia, Ichiro shine in Hall of Fame speeches
gronk.jpg
14:53
Gronk: NFL is a daily ‘battle against yourself’
nbc_dps_christophermcdonaldinterview_250725.jpg
09:55
McDonald reprising iconic ‘Happy Gilmore’ role
nbc_dps_derrickhenryinterview_250725.jpg
12:22
Henry doesn’t anticipate Saban returning to coach
nbc_dps_jimmygrahaminterview_250725.jpg
13:45
Graham: Not getting to the Super Bowl ‘eats at me’
nbc_dps_jasongarrettinterview_250724.jpg
19:23
Garrett weighs in on Parsons deal, training camp
nbc_dps_rosstuckerinterviewv2_250724.jpg
05:38
Evaluating Jets options if Fields is out long-term
nbc_dps_micahparsons_250724.jpg
10:59
Analyzing Parsons, Hendrickson contract disputes
nbc_dps_nicksabandiscussion_250724.jpg
07:22
Would Saban returning to NFL coaching make sense?
nbc_dps_tennesseetitansqbdiscussion_250724.jpg
04:25
What should expectations for Ward be with Titans?
nbc_dps_jctretterinterview_250722.jpg
16:19
Tretter speaks on collusion case, NFLPA’s future
jerry_jones_720.jpg
09:14
Jones’ contract remarks on Parsons ‘unnecessary’
nbc_dps_dponcowboysandbengals_250722.jpg
12:52
Hendrickson saga brings CIN ‘unwanted attention’
nbc_dps_richlernerinterviewv2_250721.jpg
19:08
Is Scottie Scheffler comparable to Tiger Woods?
nbc_dps_albertbreerinterviewv2_250721.jpg
16:42
Would Saban consider returning to NFL coaching?
nbc_dps_dponscottiescheffler_250721.jpg
08:42
Why Scheffler deserves praise for being himself
new_nba.jpg
07:03
How can NBA reduce Achilles injuries amid uptick?
nbc_dps_vincentgoodwill_250715.jpg
18:05
Goodwill: ‘Keep an eye’ on the San Antonio Spurs
nbc_dps_robmac_250711.jpg
16:01
Mac discusses buying Wrexham with Reynolds
nbc_dps_jonathanthomas_250711.jpg
04:19
Thomas tells hilarious Curry story with ACC trophy
nbc_dps_natebargatze_250711.jpg
16:58
Bargatze details rise in comedy, Vanderbilt fandom
nbc_dps_themizinterview_250710.jpg
16:12
The Miz: Flacco is taking Browns to the Super Bowl
nbc_dps_mattryaninterview_250710.jpg
17:01
Ryan weighs in on what makes a QB a Hall of Famer
nbc_dps_jeromebettisinterview_250710.jpg
09:56
Bettis believes Steelers will emphasize run game
nbc_dps_granthillinterview_250710.jpg
13:19
Hill: Flagg in a ‘great spot’ under Kidd in Dallas
nbc_dps_joebuckinterviewv2_250709.jpg
12:42
Buck opens up about the challenges of broadcasting
nbc_dps_davanteadamsinterviewv2_250709.jpg
15:51
Adams: Playing with Rodgers ‘changed my life’

nbc_bte_nflreceptionleaderv2_250729.jpg
02:12
NFL regular-season receptions leader value bets
nbc_roto_nflpreseasonbets_250729.jpg
02:37
NFL preseason betting: Focus on historical trends
Allisha_gray_most_improved.jpg
01:18
Gray ‘strong case’ for WNBA Most Improved Player
nbc_roto_panthersfutures_250729.jpg
01:52
Caution with CAR despite ‘good vibes’ on offense
nbc_roto_acessparks_250729.jpg
01:41
Take the over in the Aces’ showdown with Sparks
oly_dvmsp_worlds_tylerandhedberg_250729.jpg
06:27
U.S.’ 1st men’s diving medal at worlds since 2015
nbc_pft_future99clubv2_250729.jpg
11:47
PFT Draft: Future 99 Club members
nbc_pft_madden2699v2_250729.jpg
03:35
Madden 26 99 Club features seven players
nbc_pft_jaxondart_250729.jpg
02:48
Dart doesn’t want to ‘play like a robot’
nbc_pft_tylerguyton_250729.jpg
01:38
DAL avoids worst-case scenario with Guyton injury
nbc_pft_brownssituation_250729.jpg
02:51
Florio: Browns ‘chronically irrational’ team
nbc_pft_jameiswinston_250729.jpg
03:33
Where Winston fits into Giants’ QB situation
oly_sww100br_worlds_annaelendt_250729.jpg
07:33
Elendt upsets Douglass in 100m breaststroke
nbc_pft_courtlandsutton_250729.jpg
03:08
What Sutton’s extension means for McLaurin
nbc_pft_treylonburks_250729.jpg
04:37
Titans release Burks after challenging run
nbc_pft_cordarrellepatterson_250729.jpg
05:43
What’s next for Patterson after Steelers cut him?
oly_sww200f_worlds_claireweinstein_250729.jpg
06:41
Weinstein swims to top time in 200m free semis
oly_sww1500f_worlds_mc.jpg
04:08
Ledecky’s medal ceremony from 1500m freestyle
nbc_pft_deionsanders_250729.jpg
11:30
Deion ‘isn’t stepping down, he’s stepping up’
oly_swm100bk_worlds_pietercoetze_250729.jpg
06:41
Coetze narrowly emerges with 100m backstroke gold
nbc_pft_christianwilkins_250729.jpg
14:15
Teammate reportedly filed Wilkins H.R. complaint
nbc_pft_justinherbert_250729.jpg
14:23
Harbaugh sees Herbert at ‘highest level’ as a QB
oly_sww100bk_worlds_kayleemckeown_250729.jpg
08:41
McKeown swims to CR to win 100m back at worlds
nbc_pft_parkave_250729.jpg
19:20
Shooting occurs at building NFL is headquartered
oly_sww1500f_worlds_katieledecky_250729.jpg
09:37
Ledecky remains unbeatable in women’s 1500m free
oly_swm200f_worlds_davidpopovici_250729_v2.jpg
07:42
Popovici edges Hobson for men’s 200m free gold
nbc_golf_ianbakerfinch_250728.jpg
12:04
Baker-Finch: 2025 Masters was ‘an epic movie’
nbc_roto_judge_250728.jpg
01:38
Judge’s return as DH will change Yankees’ lineup
nbc_roto_darnellmooney_250728.jpg
01:09
Mooney’s value on the decline with shoulder injury
nbc_roto_joemixon_250728.jpg
01:24
How Mixon’s injury impacts Chubb, fantasy drafts