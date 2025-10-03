Rams 'reeling' after TNF loss; Stroud's struggles

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Sweden replaces Kuala Lumpur on 2025 World Supercross (WSX) schedule
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
2025 Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: How to watch horse racing this weekend on Peacock
Daniel Tran
,
Daniel Tran
,
NFL 2025 Week 5 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Daniel Jones and Justin Herbert bounce back
Kyle Dvorchak
,
Kyle Dvorchak
,
Top Clips
Schlittler ‘very good pitcher’ heading into 2026
Ornstein: Amorim under ‘major pressure’
Ornstein: Alisson likely to miss next eight games
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Sweden replaces Kuala Lumpur on 2025 World Supercross (WSX) schedule
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
2025 Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: How to watch horse racing this weekend on Peacock
Daniel Tran
,
Daniel Tran
,
NFL 2025 Week 5 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Daniel Jones and Justin Herbert bounce back
Kyle Dvorchak
,
Kyle Dvorchak
,
Top Clips
Schlittler ‘very good pitcher’ heading into 2026
Ornstein: Amorim under ‘major pressure’
Ornstein: Alisson likely to miss next eight games
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Rams 'reeling' after TNF loss; Stroud's struggles
October 3, 2025 01:26 PM
NFL analyst Kurt Warner joins Dan Patrick to discuss the Rams' overtime loss to the 49ers on Thursday night, what is happening with C.J. Stroud and more.
Related Videos
12:25
Sabathia talks increased velocity for MLB pitchers
18:14
King: ‘I actually like’ NFL games ending in ties
15:03
Michaels: San Francisco 49ers are ‘star-crossed’
13:44
Schlereth: NFL’s new overtime rules make no sense
11:25
Collier statement ‘seminal moment in WNBA history’
13:26
Casey: Yankees still have a chance to win series
14:16
Bengals look ‘defeated’ without Burrow
07:56
Jets have to get rid of the ‘stupid’ penalties
12:56
Dodgers are Reynolds’ favorite to win World Series
15:08
McCoy: ‘Can’t crown’ NFL teams too early in season
08:31
Alabama fans have ‘renewed hope’ after Georgia win
06:09
Packers-Cowboys tie; Jones takes a shot at Parsons
05:21
Patrick: Bethpage atmosphere had ‘WWE-type feel’
08:01
Would you rather be fan of Browns or Cardinals?
16:50
Simms ‘a little disappointed’ in Cardinals’ Murray
02:49
USC among most must-win games of the weekend
01:52
Meyer: North Carolina offense is ‘a train wreck’
14:05
Recent Wilson criticism is ‘revisionist history’
08:45
Has Wilson played himself out of the Hall of Fame?
12:01
Passan on AL MVP race between Judge and Raleigh
12:57
Chamblee: Scheffler, Rory are Ryder Cup alphas
11:49
Manfred talks robot umpires and other rule changes
18:04
Hurley: ‘I should work myself close to death’
01:53
Dart to be tested early against Chargers’ defense
16:29
Can Dart be the ‘savior’ the Giants need?
10:34
MLB approves robot umpire challenge system
09:14
Henry could learn from Barber to help stop fumbles
10:34
Fitzpatrick: Detroit is my favorite in the NFC
13:34
Harbaugh: There’s nothing Herbert isn’t good at
18:22
Young: Lamar could become best player of all time
Latest Clips
02:08
Schlittler ‘very good pitcher’ heading into 2026
05:53
Ornstein: Amorim under ‘major pressure’
02:59
Ornstein: Alisson likely to miss next eight games
04:16
Beadle: ‘This is not going to end well for Cathy’
07:56
Stafford looks ‘dialed in’ when paired with Nacua
02:39
Take Diggs for over 45.5 receiving yards vs. Bills
06:32
Take Browns’ Judkins for Week 5 flex option
04:58
Foxworth: 49ers not better football team than Rams
04:54
Consider Tolbert, Hunter for Week 5 flex
07:22
Impact of Jackson’s injury on offense vs. Texans
04:53
Hubbard, Irving lead Week 5 injury report
08:29
49ers’ Bourne, Jones star in OT win versus Rams
02:25
Lions, Eagles among favorites to win NFC
01:23
Best bets for Cubs-Brewers in Division Series
02:00
NBA Preseason Highlights: Pelicans vs. Melbourne
04:44
HLs: 2025 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Rd. 2
01:55
MacIntyre, Murray weathering Dunhill Links storm
01:21
Do Tigers have chance of beating Mariners in ALDS?
02:26
How to approach Thunder in NBA Champion market
01:35
Allen under 0.5 INTs, Commanders +3 enticing bets
01:25
Bet on Yankees to take down Blue Jays in ALDS
02:16
DET covering spread vs. CIN among Week 5 best bets
02:08
Take Chiefs over Jaguars on Monday Night Football
04:13
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 5
06:52
Court denies request for rehearing in Gruden case
07:32
Can Patriots match up against Bills in Week 5?
01:43
Nacua becomes first WR with 50 catches in 5 games
11:28
How one team can win OT without giving up ball
06:17
49ers fans take over in OT win at SoFi Stadium
02:33
Bourne was ‘unstoppable’ stepping up for 49ers
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue