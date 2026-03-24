 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dan Hurley
Dan Hurley overlooking Tom Izzo? UConn coach turns attention to possible St. John’s matchup
Gerry McNamara
Syracuse hires former star guard Gerry McNamara to take over as men’s basketball coach
WNBA
Inside the WNBA’s 8-day, 100-hour CBA marathon negotiations that forged a transformational deal

Top Clips

nbc_enjoy_dksegment_260324.jpg
Expect Booker, Harden to show out in primetime
nbc_enjoy_spurswinmvpconvo_260324.jpg
Is Wembanyama making a serious run for NBA MVP?
nbc_enjoy_playofffactors_260324.jpg
Factors that determine NBA Playoff series results

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dan Hurley
Dan Hurley overlooking Tom Izzo? UConn coach turns attention to possible St. John’s matchup
Gerry McNamara
Syracuse hires former star guard Gerry McNamara to take over as men’s basketball coach
WNBA
Inside the WNBA’s 8-day, 100-hour CBA marathon negotiations that forged a transformational deal

Top Clips

nbc_enjoy_dksegment_260324.jpg
Expect Booker, Harden to show out in primetime
nbc_enjoy_spurswinmvpconvo_260324.jpg
Is Wembanyama making a serious run for NBA MVP?
nbc_enjoy_playofffactors_260324.jpg
Factors that determine NBA Playoff series results

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Reggie Miller talks MVP race

March 24, 2026 11:57 AM
Reggie Miller joins Dan Patrick to discuss the noise around the MVP race highlighted by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Victor Wembanyama, and Nikola Jokic, while also touching on the Orlando-Cleveland matchup.

Related Videos

kellogg_thumb_new.jpg
11:59
Kellogg on how this March Madness has unfolded
nbc_dps_wembymvp_260324.jpg
04:29
Wemby is making his case for MVP
nbc_dps_marchmadnessrecap_260323.jpg
13:36
Is North Carolina a ‘desirable job’ anymore?
nbc_dps_charlesbarkleyinterview_260323.jpg
22:12
Barkley: Arizona ‘is going to win’
nbc_dps_jonrothsteininterview_260320.jpg
07:55
Is Hubert Davis on hot seat after UNC loss?
nbc_dps_adamlefkoeinterview_260320.jpg
14:56
Duke getting the Siena scare was ‘perfect’
nbc_dps_marchmadnessrecap_260320.jpg
11:22
Why March Madness means more to High Point, VCU
nbc_dps_sammysosabrokenstatue_260319.jpg
08:00
Who broke Dan Patrick’s Sammy Sosa statue?
nbc_dps_tracymcgradyinterview_260319.jpg
12:04
McGrady: Mitchell, Booker could get 90 points
nbc_dps_nickwrightinterview_260318.jpg
19:06
Wright: Denver trading for Waddle a ‘smart move’
USATSI_28525645_copy.jpg
05:15
Why WBC was a good jump start to baseball season
nbc_dps_reggiemillerinterview_260317.jpg
17:34
Miller: Lakers ‘are starting to figure it out’
nbc_dps_johnsmoltzinterview_260317.jpg
08:24
Should World Baseball Classic be during season?
nbc_dps_carosboozerinterview_260317.jpg
12:45
Boozer: ‘I’m proud of my kids no matter what’
nbc_dps_jaybilasinterview_260316.jpg
12:22
Bilas wonders if Duke can overcome injuries
nbc_dps_kylermurrayvikings_260313.jpg
08:07
How will Murray signing impact Jefferson?
nbc_dps_jimboeheiminterview_260313.jpg
18:00
Boeheim: Expansion won’t dilute NCAA Tournament
nbc_dps_adebayointv_260313.jpg
14:27
Adebayo breaks down 83-point performance
miamioh_031326.jpg
10:40
Greenberg: Miami (Ohio) ‘deserves an opportunity’
nbc_dps_rosstuckerinterview_260312.jpg
15:56
Did the Ravens get buyer’s remorse with Crosby?
nbc_dps_adebayorecap_260312.jpg
11:40
Should Adebayo have honored Kobe’s record?
nbc_dps_ravenscalloffcrosbytrade_260311.jpg
06:34
BAL calling off Crosby trade ‘devastating’ for LV
nbc_dps_diannarussiniintr_260311.jpg
13:06
Russini: ‘Good chance’ Crosby stays with Raiders
nbc_dps_jasonjacksonintr_260311.jpg
14:04
Jackson celebrates Adebayo’s ‘really cool moment’
nbc_dps_bamadebayo83_260311.jpg
06:17
Unpacking Adebayo’s ‘incredible’ 83-point game
nbc_dps_albertbreerinterview_260310.jpg
14:52
Breer: LV made a ‘good overspend’ on Linderbaum
nbc_dps_chiefsfreeagency_260310.jpg
04:45
Chiefs re-sign Kelce, add Walker in free agency
nbc_dps_nflfreeagency_260310.jpg
08:18
Linderbaum, Willis lead first wave of free agency
nbc_dps_nuggetsthunder_260310.jpg
03:58
SGA has his MVP moment against Nuggets
nbc_dps_reggiemillerintr_260309.jpg
20:06
Miller calls Wembanyama ‘a must-see experience’

Latest Clips

nbc_enjoy_dksegment_260324.jpg
04:34
Expect Booker, Harden to show out in primetime
nbc_enjoy_spurswinmvpconvo_260324.jpg
09:38
Is Wembanyama making a serious run for NBA MVP?
nbc_enjoy_playofffactors_260324.jpg
07:40
Factors that determine NBA Playoff series results
nbc_bte_mostwins_260324.jpg
01:59
Find value outside Dodgers for most wins bet
nbc_bte_orlcle_260324.jpg
01:46
Magic poised to cover the spread after ugly loss
nbc_bte_wschamp_260324.jpg
02:29
Dodgers lead best odds to win 2026 World Series
nbc_bte_denphx_260324.jpg
01:17
Why Nuggets are ‘the play’ against Suns
nbc_nba_tissotkd_260324.jpg
59
KD passes MJ for fifth on all-time scoring list
nbc_pl_genxgpartc_260324.jpg
15:10
Everton exploit Chelsea’s ‘fragility’ in 3-0 rout
nbc_pl_genxgpartb_260324.jpg
11:03
Moyes reflects on ‘brilliant’ return to Everton
nbc_pl_genxgparta_260324.jpg
25:04
Analyzing Spurs’ lackluster showing against Forest
nbc_pl_2r_spursloss_260324.jpg
11:13
Earle ‘shocked at the performance’ by Spurs
nbc_pl_2r_arsenalrun_260324.jpg
12:03
Arsenal ‘didn’t lay a glove’ on Man City
nbc_pl_2r_managerpressure_260324.jpg
21:41
Rosenior, Slot feeling immense pressure to deliver
nbc_pl_netbusters31_260324.jpg
25:58
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 31
nbc_pl_forestfire_260324.jpg
07:06
PL RAW: Forest stun relegation rivals Spurs
nbc_pft_devito_260324.jpg
02:36
DeVito becomes Maye’s backup quarterback
nbc_pft_opoyodds_260324.jpg
04:51
Gibbs the early favorite for OPOY
nbc_pft_pittmanrodgers_260324.jpg
09:38
Pittman Jr. on Rodgers: I think he wants to play
nbc_pft_2026wrrankingsv2_260324.jpg
11:37
Simms’ draft WR rankings: Boston on top
nbc_pft_cowboyscontprobs_260324.jpg
11:58
Why do Cowboys always run into contract trouble?
nbc_pft_bestwrconvo_260324.jpg
06:07
Who is the best wide receiver in the NFL?
nbc_pft_jsndealforpickens_260324.jpg
07:53
What does JSN’s new deal mean for Pickens?
nbc_pft_rodgersnews_260324.jpg
08:57
What’s next for Rodgers and Steelers?
nbc_pft_jsnpaidv2_260324.jpg
11:30
Seahawks reward JSN with historic new deal
nbc_pft_insidejsndeal_260324.jpg
09:54
Seahawks did the ‘smart thing’ by retaining JSN
nbc_pft_samdarnoldv2_260324.jpg
03:07
Will Seahawks get a new deal done with Darnold?
nbc_nba_camaracomp_260323.jpg
01:33
HLs: Camara rains down nine 3s in Blazers’ win
nbc_nba_wembysoundbite_260323.jpg
02:01
Wembanyama makes his case for league MVP
nbc_nba_gswvdal_digitalhit_260323.jpg
01:20
Warriors increase intensity to rally against Mavs