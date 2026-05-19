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Patrick: Wembanyama is the best player in the game

May 19, 2026 10:11 AM
"It's remarkable." Dan Patrick calls Victor Wembanyama the best player in the game and debates whether he would take the Spurs' star over Nikola Jokic or SGA for the next five years.

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