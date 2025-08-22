 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Golfing World: Golf Love, Shane Lowry
Europeans face Ryder Cup dilemma at East Lake
PGA: TOUR Championship - First Round
With Ryder Cup picks looming, Keegan Bradley ready for this week to end
Sebastian Korda
Sebastian Korda is trying to get back among the top American men at the U.S. Open after injuries

Top Clips

nbc_golf_keeganhappyhourhls_250822.jpg
Bradley recounts ‘unbelievable’ East Lake birdie
nbc_roto_mctottenham_250822.jpg
Man City will have ‘too much firepower’ v. Spurs
nbc_golf_cpkcrd2_250822.jpg
Highlights: 2025 CPKC Women’s Open, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Golfing World: Golf Love, Shane Lowry
Europeans face Ryder Cup dilemma at East Lake
PGA: TOUR Championship - First Round
With Ryder Cup picks looming, Keegan Bradley ready for this week to end
Sebastian Korda
Sebastian Korda is trying to get back among the top American men at the U.S. Open after injuries

Top Clips

nbc_golf_keeganhappyhourhls_250822.jpg
Bradley recounts ‘unbelievable’ East Lake birdie
nbc_roto_mctottenham_250822.jpg
Man City will have ‘too much firepower’ v. Spurs
nbc_golf_cpkcrd2_250822.jpg
Highlights: 2025 CPKC Women’s Open, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Young: Rodgers will have a very good season

August 22, 2025 11:27 AM
Steve Young joins Dan Patrick to lay out Brock Purdy's change in expectations, the change in NFL's preseason and how that impacts the regular season and Aaron Rodgers' outlook in Pittsburgh.

Related Videos

nbc_dps_steveyoungjerryjones_250822.jpg
04:39
Young: Jones causes ‘weird dynamic’ with Cowboys
nbc_dps_markschlerethv3_250822.jpg
18:19
Parsons saga ‘standard procedure’ for Jerry Jones
nbc_dps_urbanmeyervsjimharbaugh_250821.jpg
04:55
Meyer suggests NFL should suspend Harbaugh
nbc_dps_dponlondonsuperbowl_250821.jpg
05:07
Super Bowl in London feels ‘inevitable’
nbc_dps_albertbreerinterview_250821.jpg
18:08
Biggest obstacles facing a Super Bowl in London
nbc_dps_dponanthonyrichardson_250820.jpg
13:22
Patrick: Richardson’s talent ‘only goes so far’
nbc_dps_rosstucker_250820.jpg
10:59
Tucker: Browns are most interesting team in NFL
nbc_dps_markprior_250820.jpg
11:38
Prior: Bartman incident shows ‘beauty of baseball’
AR.jpg
15:46
Credit Colts for admitting ‘miss’ with Richardson
nbc_dps_chasedanielinterview_250819.jpg
13:39
Daniel: Pressure is off Richardson as Colts’ QB2
nbc_dps_maclainwayinterview_250819.jpg
14:00
Way breaks down ‘America’s Team’ documentary
nbc_dps_bengalstalkv2_250819.jpg
02:42
‘Nobody needs’ Burrow to be a hero in preseason
nbc_dps_flacco_250819.jpg
14:06
Browns’ QB depth chart remains ‘fascinating’
penix.jpg
03:14
Who has the worst uniforms in the NFL?
nbc_dps_dponmichiganpenalty_250818.jpg
08:59
NCAA’s punishment on Michigan ‘a velvet hammer’
nbc_dps_geraldmccoy_250818.jpg
17:36
McCoy shares preseason’s importance, surprise team
nbc_dps_preseasonqbs_250818.jpg
05:29
Sanders, Dart putting pressure on Browns, Giants
nbc_dps_rossdellenger_250818.jpg
10:17
Dellenger: Penalties over $30 million for Michigan
nbc_dps_shoheiohtani_250818.jpg
02:56
Ohtani on track for fourth MVP in five seasons
nbc_dps_devinmccourtyinterview_250808.jpg
13:54
McCourty advises Hunter to ‘focus on one position’
nbc_dps_drewbrees_250808.jpg
16:43
Brees: Saints embody city of New Orleans
nbc_dps_smellingsalts_250808.jpg
03:20
The Dan Patrick Show crew tries smelling salts
nbc_dps_rosstuckerinterview_250807.jpg
15:27
Tucker: ‘Can’t look score or scheme’ in preseason
nbc_dps_mikeflorio_250806.jpg
15:23
Florio discusses NFL, ESPN deal and Parsons
nbc_dps_andystaples_250806.jpg
09:20
Notre Dame ‘one of the surer things’ in 2025
nbc_dps_sterlingsharpeinterview_250805.jpg
15:46
Sharpe: I didn’t play football for HOF accolades
nbc_dps_chrissimmsintv_250805.jpg
17:42
Texans, Pats, Jets are Simms’ 2025 surprise teams
nbc_dps_hofcannidate_250805.jpg
03:01
Schwarber should be recognized as MVP candidate
nbc_dps_archmanning_250805.jpg
06:34
Texas ‘pumped’ about potential of Manning in 2025
nbc_dps_dponmicahparsons_250804.jpg
15:35
‘Trust is wearing thin’ with Parsons, Cowboys

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_keeganhappyhourhls_250822.jpg
02:07
Bradley recounts ‘unbelievable’ East Lake birdie
nbc_roto_mctottenham_250822.jpg
02:04
Man City will have ‘too much firepower’ v. Spurs
nbc_bte_usopenquarters_250822.jpg
01:53
Fritz and Osaka strong bets for U.S Open quarters
sales_nas_creditone_daytona_250821.jpg
03:09
Who will rise above the chaos at Daytona?
nbc_roto_stanfordhawaii_250822.jpg
01:39
Hawaii the bet over Stanford to open season
nbc_roto_lynxfever_250822.jpg
01:52
How Collier can help Lynx cover spread vs. Fever
nbc_pft_harbaughv2_250822.jpg
11:34
Meyer questions if NFL should punish Harbaugh
nbc_pft_playoffteams_250822.jpg
04:19
NFL teams most likely to rebound into the playoffs
nbc_pft_billbelichick_250822.jpg
04:42
Belichick candidly compares NFL, NCAA
nbc_pft_cowboysdoc_250822.jpg
09:01
Cowboys’ documentary is like a ‘time capsule’
nbc_pft_parsonsscrubbingsocials_250822.jpg
06:42
Parsons scrubs Cowboys references off social media
nbc_pft_jonesalarycap_250822.jpg
04:56
How salary cap factors in Jones-Parsons situation
nbc_pft_harmoninjury_250822.jpg
02:08
Harmon carted off in Steelers’ preseason finale
nbc_pft_dakparsonscomp_250822.jpg
07:03
Jones compares Parsons to Dak’s previous situation
nbc_pft_giantsqbs_250822.jpg
10:34
Evaluating how many QBs Giants should keep
nbc_pft_parsonsdeclinetoplay_250822.jpg
04:00
Will Parsons decline to play without a new deal?
nbc_pft_jonescallout_250822.jpg
08:30
Jones calls out Parsons’ agent on Irvin podcast
nbc_pft_stafford_250822.jpg
08:13
Stafford’s ‘ominous’ injury isn’t going anywhere
nbc_pft_jonesembarrassment_250822.jpg
12:39
Florio: Jones handling Parsons is ‘embarrassment’
TCharlesReplacement.jpg
03:06
Highlights: Sun stun Mystics for first win streak
nbc_golf_scottieschefflerhls_250821.jpg
08:13
Highlights: Scheffler, Tour Championship, Round 1
deegan.jpg
19:26
Deegan looks to wrap up 250 title at Budds Creek
nbc_golf_cdwtourchamprd1_250821.jpg
01:15
Henley starts Tour Champ. with scorching putter
nbc_roto_jarquezhunter_v3_250821.jpg
01:05
Don’t forget Rams’ rookie RB Hunter in drafts
smxfactsStewartUnadilla082125.jpg
05:08
Riders jockey for playoff seeding at Budds Creek
nbc_golf_russelhenleysegment_250821.jpg
04:47
Henley rides hot putter to Tour Championship lead
nbc_golf_tourchampround1hls_250821.jpg
14:33
Highlights: 2025 Tour Championship, First Round
nbc_moto_jettlawrenceintv_250821.jpg
04:02
Jett Lawrence reveals what motivates him the most
nbc_golf_schefflersegment_250821.jpg
02:54
Scheffler was ‘dialed in’ for Round 1 at East Lake
nbc_golf_rorymcilroybankshotv2_250821.jpg
01:42
McIlroy banks shot onto green, sinks birdie putt