 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Ryder Cup 2025 - Previews
Vice-captain prop bets add some monetary levity for U.S. team at Ryder Cup
NCAA Football: Illinois at Indiana
No. 11 Indiana at Iowa prediction: Odds, expert picks, team overviews, top players, betting trends, and stats
Ryder Cup 2025 - Previews
List of golf balls that players are using in 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage

Top Clips

pennstaterbthumbnail.jpg
Expect RB Singleton to rush for over 58.5 yards
nbc_bte_bamageorgiav2_250924.jpg
Take QB Stockton to rush for more than 35.5 yards
hunter_henry.jpg
Buy Henry as top-12 tight end for rest of season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Ryder Cup 2025 - Previews
Vice-captain prop bets add some monetary levity for U.S. team at Ryder Cup
NCAA Football: Illinois at Indiana
No. 11 Indiana at Iowa prediction: Odds, expert picks, team overviews, top players, betting trends, and stats
Ryder Cup 2025 - Previews
List of golf balls that players are using in 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage

Top Clips

pennstaterbthumbnail.jpg
Expect RB Singleton to rush for over 58.5 yards
nbc_bte_bamageorgiav2_250924.jpg
Take QB Stockton to rush for more than 35.5 yards
hunter_henry.jpg
Buy Henry as top-12 tight end for rest of season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Hurley: ‘I should work myself close to death’

September 24, 2025 12:59 PM
UConn men's basketball head coach Dan Hurley chats with Dan Patrick about being vulnerable in his new memoir, how close he came to leaving college basketball and his coaching future.

Related Videos

nbc_dps_jaxsondart_250924.jpg
01:53
Dart to be tested early against Chargers’ defense
nbc_dps_boogermcfarland_250924.jpg
16:29
Can Dart be the ‘savior’ the Giants need?
nbc_dps_robotumpires_250924.jpg
10:34
MLB approves robot umpire challenge system
raventhumbnailfumble.jpg
09:14
Henry could learn from Barber to help stop fumbles
nbc_dps_ryanfitzpatrick_250923.jpg
10:34
Fitzpatrick: Detroit is my favorite in the NFC
nbc_dps_jimharbaugh_250923.jpg
13:34
Harbaugh: There’s nothing Herbert isn’t good at
nbc_dps_steveyounginterview_250922.jpg
18:22
Young: Lamar could become best player of all time
nbc_dps_nflweek3recap_250922.jpg
10:26
Recapping a wild NFL Week 3 Sunday
florio_dps_mpx.jpg
18:04
‘Wind is blowing’ toward tush push ban in 2026
dabo.jpg
15:07
Clemson’s mentality is not breeding consistency
nbc_dps_devinmccourtyinterview_250919.jpg
10:11
NFL Week 3 preview: KC faces ‘must win,’ LAC rises
mpx_dolphins.jpg
08:49
Tua, McDaniel should both ‘be on the hot seat’
McDanielDPSLeBatard.jpg
09:23
McDaniel and Dolphins have a ‘structural problem’
nbc_dps_chasedanielinterview_250918.jpg
18:32
Daniel: Offensive line woes still plaguing Chiefs
nbc_dps_dponthebears_250918.jpg
05:44
Should Johnson have called out players publicly?
nbc_dps_foxworthintv_250918.jpg
12:41
Foxworth: ‘Everybody is paranoid’ in the NFL
nbc_dps_tnf_250918.jpg
03:34
Patrick to Dolphins: ‘Clean up your mess’
nbc_dps_rosstuckerinterview_250917.jpg
19:04
Tucker has ‘significant concerns’ about Williams
nbc_dps_deanblandino_250916.jpg
11:06
Blandino explains his issues with the Tush Push
nbc_dps_garymyersinterview_250916.jpg
14:05
Debating Brady, Belichick’s impact on Pats dynasty
nbc_dps_tombrady_250916.jpg
11:59
Brady in LV booth is ‘direct conflict of interest’
nbc_dps_ejmanuelinterview_250915.jpg
10:40
Manuel: Notre Dame facing tough battle to make CFP
nbc_dps_nflweek2recap_250915.jpg
13:47
Week 2 takeaways: Should Bengals go after Cousins?
eagles_tush_push.jpg
15:08
Cowher: Eagles’ tush push is ‘not a football play’
nbc_dps_packerscommandersrecap_250912.jpg
06:24
GB has ‘everyone’s attention’ after 2-0 start
nbc_dps_hermedwards_250912.jpg
13:16
Edwards compares Parsons to L.T.
nbc_dps_miketrout_250912.jpg
05:10
Will Trout become a forgotten legend?
nbc_dps_johnkuhn_250912.jpg
09:13
Kuhn: Packers are the best team in the NFL
nbc_dps_derekcarrinterview_250911.jpg
13:04
Carr: NFL players hate Thursday Night Football
nbc_dps_nickwrightinterview_250911.jpg
17:22
Wright more worried about Lions than Chiefs

Latest Clips

pennstaterbthumbnail.jpg
02:05
Expect RB Singleton to rush for over 58.5 yards
nbc_bte_bamageorgiav2_250924.jpg
01:55
Take QB Stockton to rush for more than 35.5 yards
hunter_henry.jpg
02:23
Buy Henry as top-12 tight end for rest of season
nbc_ffhh_davanteadams_250924.jpg
03:04
Rams’ offense once again features two fantasy WR1s
nbc_ffhh_jamescook_250924.jpg
02:38
Is Bills’ Cook a fantasy sell-high candidate?
nbc_ffhh_kamara_250924.jpg
02:46
Saints’ Kamara falling out of fantasy RB2 ranks
nbc_ffhh_jeantychase_250924.jpg.jpg
08:12
Trust RBs Jeanty, Brown in Week 4 amid struggles
nbc_ffhh_chubb_250924.jpg
03:12
Texans’ Chubb is a risky Week 4 fantasy option
nbc_golf_jeepone_250924.jpg
04:00
Why a fast start will be pivotal at Bethpage Black
nbc_ffhh_keepclose_250924.jpg
06:24
Packers’ offense can roll in fantasy vs. Cowboys
greenarkansasrbthumbnail.jpg
01:43
Can QB Green, Arkansas upset Notre Dame at home?
nbc_roto_jags49ers_250924.jpg
02:03
Will 49ers beat Jaguars in Week 4 at home?
nbc_roto_bearsraiders_250924.jpg
01:34
Expect Raiders to take advantage of Bears’ defense
lsutethumbnail.jpg
01:50
Bet on TE Sharp to have over 26.5 receiving yards
nbc_fnia_week4preview_250924.jpg
16:12
Packers vs. Cowboys headlines top Week 4 stories
nbc_fnia_rookiebreakout_250924.jpg
01:47
Which NFL rookie is due to break out?
nbc_fnia_quietrookies_250924.jpg
03:43
Jaguars doing Hunter ‘an injustice’ splitting time
nbc_fnia_rookiesstoodout_250924.jpg
03:53
Egbuka, Simmons lead top rookies after three weeks
nbc_fnia_wilsonbenched_250924.jpg
12:04
Benching Wilson, starting Dart is ‘typical Giants’
nbc_golf_bones_250924.jpg
05:51
‘Bones’ reflects on Ryder Cup memories
nbc_golf_trumpryder_250924.jpg
01:30
Ryder Cup to enhance security for Trump visit
nbc_golf_hperussell_250924.jpg
04:21
Friendship defines Russell’s Junior Ryder Cup path
nbc_wnba_tuestopplays_250924.jpg
02:40
HLs: Aces even series, Mercury win OT thriller
nbc_pft_tombradyconflict_250924.jpg
11:17
Brady sends newsletter on being owner, broadcaster
nbc_imsa_indyreview_250924.jpg
12:27
Cadillac ends ‘drought’ at Battle on the Bricks
nbc_pft_cjgardnerjohnson_250924.jpg
04:39
What’s next for Gardner-Johnson after release?
nbc_pft_briancallahan_250924.jpg
04:04
Callahan giving up play-calling duties is red flag
nbc_pft_michahsackingdak_250924.jpg
03:39
Parsons says it’ll be ‘painful’ to sack Prescott
nbc_golf_jostbreakfast_250924.jpg
05:41
Jost ‘emotional’ returning to play Bethpage Black
nbc_pft_jerryjonespersonal_250924.jpg
11:01
Florio: Jones’ ‘lust for money’ hurts chance at SB