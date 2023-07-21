Skip navigation
Bryce Harper to start at first base for Phillies as team evaluates trade deadline options
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Pocono Truck starting lineup: Nick Sanchez wins pole
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Needed third receiver joins Notre Dame class of 2024, de-committing from Oregon State on Friday
Douglas Farmer
,
Douglas Farmer
,
Harden may have few options outside of 76ers
Chamblee: McIlroy finished Rd. 2 'on a nice note'
Spieth: 2-under 'goal' was met in Round 2
The Open Round 2 HLs: Top shots from the 17th hole
July 21, 2023 03:18 PM
Relive the most memorable shots of the day from the famous Par 3, 17th Hole at Royal Liverpool Golf Club Open Championship.
