 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Seattle Mariners
Brewers at Mariners prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 23
The 94th Academy Awards - Executive Arrivals
Peter Rice to lead LA 2028 Olympic, Paralympic ceremonies
Cristopher sanchez
Phillies’ Cristopher Sánchez shows he has come a long way with complete-game victory

Top Clips

winetourdefrancephotofinish.jpg
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 17 finish
nbc_roto_fever_250723.jpg
Fever a risky bet to surpass projected win total
nbc_roto_dreammercury_250723.jpg
Take the under on the Mercury against the Dream

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Seattle Mariners
Brewers at Mariners prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 23
The 94th Academy Awards - Executive Arrivals
Peter Rice to lead LA 2028 Olympic, Paralympic ceremonies
Cristopher sanchez
Phillies’ Cristopher Sánchez shows he has come a long way with complete-game victory

Top Clips

winetourdefrancephotofinish.jpg
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 17 finish
nbc_roto_fever_250723.jpg
Fever a risky bet to surpass projected win total
nbc_roto_dreammercury_250723.jpg
Take the under on the Mercury against the Dream

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

The Tour 21: Riding for Survival 2025, Episode 3

July 23, 2025 08:50 AM
Amateur cyclists conclude their journey taking on the full 3,338-kilometer Tour de France route in just 21 days to hopefully raise £1 million ($1.36 million) for Cure Leukaemia.

Latest Clips

winetourdefrancephotofinish.jpg
08:00
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 17 finish
nbc_roto_fever_250723.jpg
01:39
Fever a risky bet to surpass projected win total
nbc_roto_dreammercury_250723.jpg
01:27
Take the under on the Mercury against the Dream
nbc_roto_jaguarsfutures_250723_copy.jpg
02:16
Why Jaguars are a ‘high variance’ team with upside
oly_wpw_bronzeusaesp_250723.jpg
11:17
U.S. women’s water polo falls short of bronze
scheffler_majors.jpg
06:16
How much better was Scheffler in 2025 majors?
nbc_cyc_barrecrash_250723.jpg
04:43
Barré crashes during Stage 17 of Tour de France
nbc_cyc_vaughtersintv_250723.jpg
08:08
Vaughters: Stage 17 will be ‘really aggressive’
nbc_wnba_tuestopplays_250723.jpg
03:05
Highlights: Ionescu takes over, McBride scores 19
nbc_golf_gc_jordanspiethdiscussion_250722.jpg
06:38
How will Bradley choose end of Ryder Cup roster?
nbc_roto_chasebrown_250722.jpg
01:27
Bengals’ Brown will be ‘focal point’ in offense
nbc_roto_cook_250722.jpg
01:24
Bills’ Cook a ‘regression candidate’ for fantasy
nbc_roto_chrisgodwin_250722.jpg
01:34
Godwin reportedly sitting out beginning of camp
nbc_golf_gc_haotongliinterview_250722.jpg
03:07
After Open T4, Li on the hunt for PGA Tour card
nbc_smx_biggestmoments_250722.jpg
09:50
Pro Motocross 2025: Washougal biggest moments
nbc_roto_tannerscott_250722.jpg
01:32
Dodgers relievers to add following Scott’s injury
nbc_pftpm_tretterlloydhowell_250722.jpg
07:13
Torre: NFLPA a ‘clown show’ under Howell, Tretter
nbc_roto_joshbell_250722.jpg
01:34
Line-drive approach benefiting Nationals’ Bell
nbc_pftpm_jctretter_250722.jpg
12:25
Tretter denies role in hiding the collusion ruling
nbc_roto_clarke_250722.jpg
01:37
Report: A’s Clarke (abductor) out multiple weeks
nbc_pftpm_nflpa_250722.jpg
03:40
NFLPA has ‘power vacuum’ amid leadership changes
nbc_pftpm_lloydhowell_250722.jpg
07:49
How strip-club expenses led to Howell’s departure
nbc_cyc_tdfs16full_250722.jpg
34:08
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 16
nbc_roto_woodruff_250722.jpg
01:48
Woodruff ‘effective’ since returning from injury
nbc_golf_amyrogers_250722.jpg
04:27
Playoff hopefuls can go ‘super low’ in 3M Open
nbc_golf_azingerinterview_250722.jpg
12:15
Azinger reflects on bond with Stewart after award
nbc_dps_jctretterinterview_250722.jpg
16:19
Tretter speaks on collusion case, NFLPA’s future
jerry_jones_720.jpg
09:14
Jones’ contract remarks on Parsons ‘unnecessary’
nbc_dps_dponcowboysandbengals_250722.jpg
12:52
Hendrickson saga brings CIN ‘unwanted attention’
nbc_cyc_btp_stage17preview_250722.jpg
04:40
Sprinters will be the focus in Stage 17 of TDF