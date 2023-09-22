Thompson finds bunker; Grant gets Europe started

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Week 3 Expected Points: Brian Robinson the Bell Cow
Zachary Krueger
,
Zachary Krueger
,
Fantasy Football Week 3 Start Sit Decisions: Joshua Kelley Rebound
Kyle Dvorchak
,
Kyle Dvorchak
,
From the classroom to the field: A week in the life of Ohio State O-Lineman Donovan Jackson
Hannah Oliveros
,
Hannah Oliveros
,
Top Clips
Steelers offense with OC Canada has ‘no identity’
Broncos trying to streamline things for offense
Not ejecting 49ers’ Williams is ‘laughable’
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Season Tools
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Basketball Draft Guide
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Peacock
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Week 3 Expected Points: Brian Robinson the Bell Cow
Zachary Krueger
,
Zachary Krueger
,
Fantasy Football Week 3 Start Sit Decisions: Joshua Kelley Rebound
Kyle Dvorchak
,
Kyle Dvorchak
,
From the classroom to the field: A week in the life of Ohio State O-Lineman Donovan Jackson
Hannah Oliveros
,
Hannah Oliveros
,
Top Clips
Steelers offense with OC Canada has ‘no identity’
Broncos trying to streamline things for offense
Not ejecting 49ers’ Williams is ‘laughable’
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Season Tools
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Basketball Draft Guide
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Thompson finds bunker; Grant gets Europe started
September 22, 2023 06:08 AM
Lexi Thompson's opening tee shot at the Solheim Cup finds the bunker on the first hole, while Linn Grant starts things off for the European squad.
Close Ad