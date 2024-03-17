 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ISU World Short Track Speed Skating Championships 2024 - Rotterdam
Kristen Santos-Griswold, U.S. women take gold, silver to cap historic short track worlds
Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics
Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Giant Slalom
Lara Gut-Behrami wins Alpine skiing World Cup overall title, breaks age record

Top Clips

nbc_pl_whuavlreaction_240317.jpg
Villa waste opportunity in draw with West Ham
nbc_pl_avlzaniologoal_240317.jpg
Zaniolo tucks away Villa’s equalizer v. West Ham
nbc_golf_wagnercomp_240317.jpg
Wagner’s best moments at The Players Championship

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ISU World Short Track Speed Skating Championships 2024 - Rotterdam
Kristen Santos-Griswold, U.S. women take gold, silver to cap historic short track worlds
Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics
Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Giant Slalom
Lara Gut-Behrami wins Alpine skiing World Cup overall title, breaks age record

Top Clips

nbc_pl_whuavlreaction_240317.jpg
Villa waste opportunity in draw with West Ham
nbc_pl_avlzaniologoal_240317.jpg
Zaniolo tucks away Villa’s equalizer v. West Ham
nbc_golf_wagnercomp_240317.jpg
Wagner’s best moments at The Players Championship

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Haugan wins slalom as Feller takes home globe

March 17, 2024 10:38 AM
Timon Haugan held on to win the men's slalom at the World Cup finals as Manuel Feller finished off the best season of his career by winning his first overall title.