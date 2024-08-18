HLs: 2024 Tour de France Femmes, Stage 8 finish

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Kasia Niewiadoma wins Tour de France Femmes by 4 seconds overall after Alpe d’Huez thriller
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Rivals Rankings Week: Who should be No. 1 in the 2026 Rivals250?
Staff, Rivals.com
,
Staff, Rivals.com
,
Comparing five-star QBs in the 2025 Rivals250 to NFL standouts
Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
,
Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
,
Top Clips
Lavia: Chelsea did ‘some very good things’ v. City
Man City, Arsenal, Liverpool starting off strong
Highlights: 2024 Tour de France Femmes, Stage 8
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
Olympics
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Season Tools
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Paris 2024
Paris 2024
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Kasia Niewiadoma wins Tour de France Femmes by 4 seconds overall after Alpe d’Huez thriller
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Rivals Rankings Week: Who should be No. 1 in the 2026 Rivals250?
Staff, Rivals.com
,
Staff, Rivals.com
,
Comparing five-star QBs in the 2025 Rivals250 to NFL standouts
Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
,
Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
,
Top Clips
Lavia: Chelsea did ‘some very good things’ v. City
Man City, Arsenal, Liverpool starting off strong
Highlights: 2024 Tour de France Femmes, Stage 8
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
Olympics
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Season Tools
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Paris 2024
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
HLs: 2024 Tour de France Femmes, Stage 8 finish
August 18, 2024 04:08 PM
Catch the thrilling conclusion of Stage 8 of the 2024 Tour de France Femmes, as riders finished a 149.9km journey from Le Grand-Bornand to the iconic Alpe d’Huez.
Close Ad