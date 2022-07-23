 Skip navigation
Watch Now
Tour de France Stage 20 podium presentation
July 23, 2022 12:51 PM
Wout van Aert puts an exclamation point on his sensational 2022 Tour de France, shedding tears as he takes the podium following his win in Stage 20.