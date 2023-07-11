Tracing the timeline of Fitzgerald's firing

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2023 Tour de France Standings
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Vondrousova wins final five games to reach Wimbledon semifinals by beating Pegula
Ukrainian mom Elina Svitolina upsets Iga Swiatek at Wimbledon
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Top Clips
Wembanyama’s play reveals areas for improvement
How golf serves as a guide for MacDermott
Setting stage for PGA Tour Capitol Hill hearing
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Football
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2023 Tour de France Standings
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Vondrousova wins final five games to reach Wimbledon semifinals by beating Pegula
Ukrainian mom Elina Svitolina upsets Iga Swiatek at Wimbledon
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Top Clips
Wembanyama’s play reveals areas for improvement
How golf serves as a guide for MacDermott
Setting stage for PGA Tour Capitol Hill hearing
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Football
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Tracing the timeline of Fitzgerald's firing
July 11, 2023 09:45 AM
Dan Patrick analyzes Northwestern's firing of head coach Pat Fitzgerald and the reported hazing allegations within NU's football program.
Close Ad