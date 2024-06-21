 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Swimming - Day 1
2024 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials Results
KPMG Women's PGA Championship - Round Two
Nelly Korda, with six bogeys, turns in 42 in Round 2 of KPMG Women’s PGA
NASCAR Cup Series Iowa Corn 350 - Qualifying
NASCAR Cup at New Hampshire: How to watch on USA, start time, forecast

Top Clips

oly24_atm400_trials_normanheat_240621.jpg
Wilson sets U18 record, Norman wins 400m heat
nbc_indy_chadwickskyintv_240621.JPG
Chadwick is aiming for IndyCar spot next season
nbc_golf_lexithompsonintv_240621.jpg
Thompson not sweating back 9 in even-par KPMG Rd 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Swimming - Day 1
2024 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials Results
KPMG Women's PGA Championship - Round Two
Nelly Korda, with six bogeys, turns in 42 in Round 2 of KPMG Women’s PGA
NASCAR Cup Series Iowa Corn 350 - Qualifying
NASCAR Cup at New Hampshire: How to watch on USA, start time, forecast

Top Clips

oly24_atm400_trials_normanheat_240621.jpg
Wilson sets U18 record, Norman wins 400m heat
nbc_indy_chadwickskyintv_240621.JPG
Chadwick is aiming for IndyCar spot next season
nbc_golf_lexithompsonintv_240621.jpg
Thompson not sweating back 9 in even-par KPMG Rd 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Norman wins 400m heat, Hall submits top time

June 21, 2024 07:05 PM
Watch all of the men's 400m heats from the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials, as Michael Normal won his heat and Quincy Hall turned in the top time of 44.60 seconds.