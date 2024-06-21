Skip navigation
Norman wins 400m heat, Hall submits top time
June 21, 2024 07:05 PM
Watch all of the men's 400m heats from the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials, as Michael Normal won his heat and Quincy Hall turned in the top time of 44.60 seconds.
