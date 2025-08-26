 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Aaron Judge
Giants to host Yankees in 2026 MLB opener on March 25, earliest domestic season start
Jalon Daniels
Fireworks and touchdowns: How Jalon Daniels and Kansas celebrated their new stadium
Jeremiyah Love
No. 6 Notre Dame’s title hopes likely will hinge on the success of Jeremiyah Love

Top Clips

nbc_pl_maxdowman_250826.jpg
Best moments from Dowman’s PL debut for Arsenal
nbc_pl_bestofeze_250826.jpg
Highlights: Eze’s best moments at Crystal Palace
nbc_pl_top10youngest_250826.jpg
The 10 youngest Premier League debuts ever

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Aaron Judge
Giants to host Yankees in 2026 MLB opener on March 25, earliest domestic season start
Jalon Daniels
Fireworks and touchdowns: How Jalon Daniels and Kansas celebrated their new stadium
Jeremiyah Love
No. 6 Notre Dame’s title hopes likely will hinge on the success of Jeremiyah Love

Top Clips

nbc_pl_maxdowman_250826.jpg
Best moments from Dowman’s PL debut for Arsenal
nbc_pl_bestofeze_250826.jpg
Highlights: Eze’s best moments at Crystal Palace
nbc_pl_top10youngest_250826.jpg
The 10 youngest Premier League debuts ever

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Gauff could be tested by Tomljanovic in Round 1

August 26, 2025 11:14 AM
Drew Dinsick expects a "battle" between Coco Gauff and Alja Tomljanovic in Round 1 of the U.S. Open and explains how the latter can make it a close match.

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_maxdowman_250826.jpg
01:28
Best moments from Dowman’s PL debut for Arsenal
nbc_pl_bestofeze_250826.jpg
04:35
Highlights: Eze’s best moments at Crystal Palace
nbc_pl_top10youngest_250826.jpg
01:08
The 10 youngest Premier League debuts ever
nbc_ffhh_wr_tier1_250826.jpg
07:15
‘No way’ for Bengals’ Chase to fail as WR1
nbc_pl_ezefirstarsintv_250826_copy.jpg
02:06
Eze sits down for first Arsenal interview
nbc_pl_liftoff_250826.jpg
07:47
PL RAW: Everton’s first PL win in their new home
nbc_pl_superjack_250826.jpg
01:08
Grealish shines in Everton home debut v. Brighton
tua_thumb.jpg
01:49
Do Dolphins have any reason for optimism in 2025?
nbc_roto_mercurysparks_250826.jpg
01:42
Sparks may struggle to ‘keep up’ with Mercury
nbc_roto_stormfever_250826.jpg
01:29
Storm get good matchup against undermanned Fever
nbc_roto_cowboysfutures_250826.jpg
02:14
Take under on ‘monumentally incomplete’ Cowboys
nbc_nas_radiorecap_250823.jpg
01:04
Best driver audio from Cup Series race at Daytona
nbc_roto_opoy_250826.jpg
02:17
NFL OPOY is ‘most solvable’ preseason market
nbc_nas_darlcreative_250826.jpg
30
NASCAR Cup Series playoffs unleashed at Darlington
nbc_golf_cdwfleetwood_250826.jpg
01:14
Fleetwood’s playoff run ends in emotional win
nbc_t24_450mostsurprising_250826.jpg
07:27
Who was the biggest surprise in 450 Motocross?
nbc_t24_deeganmindgames_250826.jpg
07:53
Could Deegan be in for a ‘rude awakening’ in 450?
nbc_t24_shimodadeeganconvo_250826.jpg
05:06
Shimoda recalls Moto 1 conversation with Deegan
nbc_pft_joemixonnfi_250826.jpg
02:06
Mixon to begin season on NFI list
nbc_pft_desmond_watsom_250826.jpg
03:20
Buccaneers reportedly waive Watson
nbc_pft_tommy_trask_white_250826.jpg
03:08
DeVito headlines best-available backup QBs
nbc_pft_bills_qb_mike_white_250826.jpg
01:08
Bills reportedly will release White
nbc_pft_kyle_trask_250826.jpg
01:27
Buccaneers reportedly release Trask
nbc_pft_wr_jackobi_meyers_250826.jpg
01:29
Simms: Meyers ‘can do it all’
nbc_pft_lionsroster_250826.jpg
11:33
Campbell gushes about Lions’ 2025 roster
nbc_pft_cooper_wr_250826.jpg
02:17
Cooper comes ‘full circle’ heading to the Raiders
nbc_pft_tommydevitocut_250826.jpg
02:33
Giants reportedly are releasing DeVito
nbc_pft_dak_prescitt_parsons_250826.jpg
18:52
Why haven’t Cowboys players advocated for Parsons?
nbc_pft_biggerimpactmorelikely_250826.jpg
06:39
Will McLaurin or Hendrickson have bigger impact?
nbc_pft_treyhendricksonresigned_250826.jpg
11:16
Bengals reach ‘perfect solution’ with Hendrickson