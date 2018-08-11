 Skip navigation
USA 400m relay team DQ'd for swimming out of order

August 11, 2018 12:45 PM
Caeleb Dressel, Blake Pieroni, Zach Apple and Nathan Adrian won gold in the Pan Pacific Championship, but they were later disqualified for swimming out of order.