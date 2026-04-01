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PGA: Tiger Woods Press Conference
Tiger Woods says he’ll seek treatment after pleading not guilty to DUI
Golf: Augusta National Women's Amateur - Final Round
Augusta National Women’s Amateur 2026: Field, format and how to watch
Conner Mantz
Conner Mantz withdraws from Boston Marathon

Top Clips

nbc_nba_pregamekat_260331.jpg
How should Knicks best utilize KAT in playoffs?
nbc_nba_miprace_260331.jpg
Avdija, Alexander-Walker have strong MIP cases
nbc_nba_mvptalk_260331.jpg
Does SGA have MVP on lock despite Wemby’s surge?

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Watch Now

Highlights: USMNT v. Portugal (En Español)

March 31, 2026 09:17 PM
Watch the highlights from the USMNT's friendly matchup against Portugal in Atlanta.

Latest Clips

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How should Knicks best utilize KAT in playoffs?
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Avdija, Alexander-Walker have strong MIP cases
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WNBA returning to Houston is ‘very special’
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Rockets have lost identity since All-Star break
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Pistons’ depth show they are well orchestrated
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