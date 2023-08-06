Watch Now
USWNT 'couldn't get things going' at World Cup
Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards talk about what went wrong with USWNT's failure at the Women's World Cup and what the future holds for the team.
Transfer news roundup: Will Kane make Bayern move?
Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards dive into the latest transfer news and rumors, from Tottenham's negotiations with Bayern Munich for Harry Kane to Rasmus Hojlund's all-but-completed move to Manchester.
Which PL teams looked best during preseason?
Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards share who caught their eye individually and as a team around the Premier League during their preseason tune-ups.
Pope, Burn & Mustoe meet Barclays Goal-E members
During their trip to the U.S. for the inaugural Premier League Summer Series, Newcastle's Nick Pope and Dan Burn joined Robbie Mustoe to chat with members of the Barclays Goal-E program in Brooklyn.
Top 10 goals from the Premier League Summer Series
Who had the best goal from the 2023 Premier League Summer Series? Look back on the top 10 goals of the tournament.
Every goal from the Premier League Summer Series
Relive every goal from an action-packed two weeks of Premier League preseason action in the United States.
Top goals, skills and saves from PL Summer Series
Look back on the most eye-catching moments of brilliance from a memorable two weeks of Premier League preseason action in the United States.
Recapping the 2023 Premier League Summer Series
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard and Stephen Warnock share their major takeaways from the 2023 Premier League Summer Series and share their predictions ahead of the new season.
Chelsea celebrate Premier League Summer Series win
Chelsea celebrates winning the inaugural Premier League Summer Series trophy in front of fans at FedEx Field in Washington D.C.
Extended Highlights: Chelsea 2, Fulham 0
Thiago Silva and Christopher Nkunku made the difference on the day for Chelsea as the Blues defeat Fulham to win the inaugural Premier League Summer Series.
Nkunku details key takeaways from PL Summer Series
Christopher Nkunku joins Rebecca Lowe postgame to break down his first preseason with Chelsea and shares his thoughts on the Premier League Summer Series.
Ream details recovery from injury ahead of season
Tim Ream joins the broadcast from the sidelines to discuss his recovery from injury and his new competition for playing time in the Fulham locker room.