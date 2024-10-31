Girma's heads in another goal against Argentina

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
32 Fantasy Stats for Week 9: Puka Nacua is back
SX 2024 Rd 02 San Francisco Shane McElrath in heavy mud.JPG
SuperMotocross 450 countdown: No. 14, Shane McElrath ground his way through 31 rounds
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Ross Colton
Avalanche deal with another injury with team’s leading scorer Ross Colton sidelined by a broken foot

Top Clips

nbc_uswnt_usagoal2_241030.jpg
Cometti’s failed clearence gives USWNT a 2-0 lead
nbc_uswnt_usagoal1_241030.jpg
Girma heads in the rebound for USWNT’s first score
nbc_golf_amyroundtablepart2_241030.jpg
Hull has been ‘the surprise star’ on the LPGA Tour

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
32 Fantasy Stats for Week 9: Puka Nacua is back
SX 2024 Rd 02 San Francisco Shane McElrath in heavy mud.JPG
SuperMotocross 450 countdown: No. 14, Shane McElrath ground his way through 31 rounds
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Ross Colton
Avalanche deal with another injury with team’s leading scorer Ross Colton sidelined by a broken foot

Top Clips

nbc_uswnt_usagoal2_241030.jpg
Cometti’s failed clearence gives USWNT a 2-0 lead
nbc_uswnt_usagoal1_241030.jpg
Girma heads in the rebound for USWNT’s first score
nbc_golf_amyroundtablepart2_241030.jpg
Hull has been ‘the surprise star’ on the LPGA Tour

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Girma's heads in another goal against Argentina

October 30, 2024 08:28 PM
Naomi Girma gets her brace with another header, giving the USWNT a 3-0 lead in its international friendly match against Argentina.