 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TYR Pro Swim Series Westmont - Day 3
Hometown Hopefuls: Kieran Smith, Connecticut
Syndication: Arizona Republic
Diamondbacks’ rotation left short-handed after Davies lands on IL with back injury
MLB: Oakland Athletics at Boston Red Sox
A’s trade right-hander Shintaro Fujinami to Orioles for minor league lefty Easton Lucas

Top Clips

nbc_oht_alanacookintv_230720.jpg
What songs empower and inspire USWNT’s Cook?
nbc_edge_bte_bluejays_v2_230719.jpg
Surging Blue Jays good value for AL winner wager
nbc_edge_bte_dhenry_230719.jpg
Henry ‘completely’ mispriced in OPOY odds

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TYR Pro Swim Series Westmont - Day 3
Hometown Hopefuls: Kieran Smith, Connecticut
Syndication: Arizona Republic
Diamondbacks’ rotation left short-handed after Davies lands on IL with back injury
MLB: Oakland Athletics at Boston Red Sox
A’s trade right-hander Shintaro Fujinami to Orioles for minor league lefty Easton Lucas

Top Clips

nbc_oht_alanacookintv_230720.jpg
What songs empower and inspire USWNT’s Cook?
nbc_edge_bte_bluejays_v2_230719.jpg
Surging Blue Jays good value for AL winner wager
nbc_edge_bte_dhenry_230719.jpg
Henry ‘completely’ mispriced in OPOY odds

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

van Aert leaves Tour de France to be with wife

July 20, 2023 07:02 AM
Sam Bewley and Brent Bookwalter react to Wout Van Aert's decision to leave the 2023 Tour De France, where he did not pick up a stage win for the first time in his Tour career.