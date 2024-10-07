 Skip navigation
Team USA riders Eli Tomac, Aaron Plessinger, and Cooper Webb react to 2024 Motocross of Nations
NCAA football
Judge gives preliminary approval to $2.78 billion settlement designed to pay college athletes
Malachi Moore
Alabama safety Malachi Moore apologizes for his outburst late in loss to Vanderbilt

Which NFL team had the worst Week 5 loss?
Francona: Reds situation ‘just felt right’
Sun stave off elimination, force Game 5 vs. Lynx

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Team USA riders Eli Tomac, Aaron Plessinger, and Cooper Webb react to 2024 Motocross of Nations
NCAA football
Judge gives preliminary approval to $2.78 billion settlement designed to pay college athletes
Malachi Moore
Alabama safety Malachi Moore apologizes for his outburst late in loss to Vanderbilt

Which NFL team had the worst Week 5 loss?
Francona: Reds situation ‘just felt right’
Sun stave off elimination, force Game 5 vs. Lynx

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Patrick: 'Was just one of those weekends' in CFB

October 7, 2024 03:00 PM
Dan Patrick and co. review an upset-heavy college football Week 6, in which Vanderbilt took down Alabama, Michigan fell to Washington, Minnesota toppled USC and more.