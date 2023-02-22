Watch Now
PGA National's very tough course
Tripp Isenhour breaks down holes 5, 6 and 7 at PGA National, explaining why it's statistically more difficult than the famous ‘Bear Trap’ holes on the back-9.
Proposed LPGA and LET merger vote postponed
Amy Rogers explains what the LPGA and Ladies European Tour are trying to accomplish with a proposed merger after the vote was postponed based on additional information received.
Could driver club head changes solve rollback?
Tripp Isenhour agrees that "something needs to be done" to roll back the golf ball, but he'd like to see the focus on the club head, specifically the driver, rather than the ball itself.
Tiger ready to knock off the rust in the Bahamas
"We're all winners when we get to see Tiger Woods on the golf course," says Tripp Isenhour, as he previews what fans can expect to see in the golfer's first start since the Masters at Albany Golf Course in The Bahamas.
Rory McIlroy wins fifth career Race to Dubai title
Rory McIlroy says he still feels like he has something left in the tank after claiming his fifth career Race to Dubai title.
Yang ‘got through hard times’ to win LPGA title
Amy Yang joins the The Golf Central crew to discuss winning the CME Group Tour Championship and her journey through the hard times to win first title on American soil.
Alison Lee lands third straight runner-up finish
The Golf Central crew talk about Alison Lee's recent run of big finishes and how impressive it's been given her early-career struggles on the LPGA Tour.
Yang captures 2023 CME Group Tour Championship
The Golf Central crew dives into the CME Group Tour Championship and discuss Amy Yang's performance in winning the LPGA finale.
Eric Cole following in his mother’s footsteps
The Golf Central crew dives into Eric Cole's parents and how winning the 2023 Rookie of the Year award would be a fitting milestone. Young Ludvig Åberg is attempting to heist the ROY hardware with a late-season rally.
Åberg, Cole seeking first PGA Tour title
Ludvig Åberg and Eric Cole highlight the possibility of taking home their first PGA Tour title at the RSM Classic in Sea Island, GA.