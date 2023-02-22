 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Hero World Challenge - Previews
‘Frustrated’ Tiger advocating for change to Tour governance
GOLF: JUN 01 PGA - the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
Jordan Spieth on joining PGA Tour board: ‘It’s a pivotal moment in time’
AUTO: FEB 19 NASCAR Cup Series DAYTONA 500
Bimbo Bakeries and Kimberly-Clark return to JTG Daugherty Racing in 2024

Top Clips

nbc_pl_genxg_partc_231128.JPG
How Aston Villa’s high line pays dividends
nbc_pl_kellyandwrightyparta_231128.jpg
Man City face stiff competition for PL title
nbc_golf_gt_footwear_231128.jpg
Golf footwear to think about for the holidays

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Hero World Challenge - Previews
‘Frustrated’ Tiger advocating for change to Tour governance
GOLF: JUN 01 PGA - the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
Jordan Spieth on joining PGA Tour board: ‘It’s a pivotal moment in time’
AUTO: FEB 19 NASCAR Cup Series DAYTONA 500
Bimbo Bakeries and Kimberly-Clark return to JTG Daugherty Racing in 2024

Top Clips

nbc_pl_genxg_partc_231128.JPG
How Aston Villa’s high line pays dividends
nbc_pl_kellyandwrightyparta_231128.jpg
Man City face stiff competition for PL title
nbc_golf_gt_footwear_231128.jpg
Golf footwear to think about for the holidays

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

PGA National's very tough course

February 22, 2023 04:52 PM
Tripp Isenhour breaks down holes 5, 6 and 7 at PGA National, explaining why it's statistically more difficult than the famous ‘Bear Trap’ holes on the back-9.
Up Next
nbc_gc_amysegment_231127.jpg
12:14
Proposed LPGA and LET merger vote postponed
Now Playing
nbc_gc_usgarnasegment_231127.jpg
5:16
Could driver club head changes solve rollback?
Now Playing
nbc_gc_tigerwoods_231127.jpg
4:59
Tiger ready to knock off the rust in the Bahamas
Now Playing
nbc_gc_roryintv_231119.jpg
1:59
Rory McIlroy wins fifth career Race to Dubai title
Now Playing
nbc_gc_amyyangintv_231119.jpg
8:35
Yang ‘got through hard times’ to win LPGA title
Now Playing
nbc_gc_alisonlee_231119.jpg
4:13
Alison Lee lands third straight runner-up finish
Now Playing
nbc_golf_cmereactions_231119.jpg
11:45
Yang captures 2023 CME Group Tour Championship
Now Playing
nbc_gc_ludvigcole_231119.jpg
3:33
Eric Cole following in his mother’s footsteps
Now Playing
nbc_golf_ludvigsegment_231119.jpg
2:20
Åberg, Cole seeking first PGA Tour title
Now Playing
nbc_golf_nasaanalysis_231119.jpg
3:05
Staying in rhythm gives Hataoka best chance at CME
Now Playing