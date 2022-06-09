 Skip navigation
PGA Tour suspends LIV golfers

June 9, 2022 10:31 AM
The PGA Tour announced that any golfer who participates in LIV Golf events will be suspended indefinitely, including 17 playing in the series' inaugural competition in England.
