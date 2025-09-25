 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Cleveland Guardians
Guardians defy odds with historic comeback for AL Central lead
NFL: Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions
Matthew Berry’s 10 Facts You Need To Know Before Week 4 of 2025 season
Cheryl Reeve
Top-seeded Lynx lament losing their usual composure and a big lead in letting Mercury tie the series

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rorypresserclip_250925.jpg
Rory: Ballesteros changed my view on Ryder Cup
nbc_dps_manfredintv_250925.jpg
Manfred talks robot umpires and other rule changes
jones.jpg
Why Colts at Rams will be a ‘statement game’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Hovland locking in 'paradoxical' golf swing

September 25, 2025 09:56 AM
Viktor Hovland talks with the media about the strong range session he had ahead of the 2025 Ryder Cup and how he will handle opposing fans at Bethpage Black.

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_rorypresserclip_250925.jpg
03:34
Rory: Ballesteros changed my view on Ryder Cup
nbc_dps_manfredintv_250925.jpg
11:49
Manfred talks robot umpires and other rule changes
jones.jpg
03:17
Why Colts at Rams will be a ‘statement game’
nbc_pft_rivalryunis_250925.jpg
01:26
Cardinals to debut rivalry uniform vs. Seahawks
nbc_pft_eagles_buc_duny_250925.jpg
03:12
Keys to Eagles vs. Buccaneers in Week 4
nbc_pft_ravens_chiefs_duny_250925.jpg
08:20
Weighing if Ravens or Chiefs need Week 4 win more
nbc_golf_rorypresser_250925.jpg
11:30
Rory on why 2025 Ryder Cup win would be so special
nbc_pft_dungymessagetodal_250925.jpg
01:11
Dungy’s message to Cowboys ahead of Packers
nbc_pft_wilsoncollisioncourse_250925.jpg
04:31
Giants are on ‘soft collision course’ with Wilson
nbc_pft_simmstrivia_250925.jpg
02:05
Big Phil reacts to Chris fumbling trivia about him
nbc_pft_jj_mccarthy_concern_250925.jpg
02:20
Why Phil Simms would be ‘worried’ about McCarthy
nbc_pft_impressive_qb_250925.jpg
03:02
Wentz, Mariota dazzle as backup QBs
nbc_pft_philsimmsqbhits_250925.jpg
03:46
Phil Simms recalls hardest hits he took as NFL QB
nbc_pft_jonessuccess_250925.jpg
03:04
Colts ‘wiped the slate clean’ for Jones
nbc_pft_giantsqbmove_250925.jpg
04:16
Phil Simms: Dart will give Giants ‘electricity’
nbc_pft_john_harbaugh_250925.jpg
10:24
PFT Mailbag: SB teams, Ravens pressure, tush push
nbc_pft_superbowl_throwback_ste_vik_250925.jpg
01:30
Rodgers will draw most interest from Ireland fans
nbc_pft_ireland_football_begin_250925.jpg
07:17
How NFL’s first game in Ireland came to be
nbc_pft_wilsonnotdone_250925.jpg
06:06
Wilson ‘not done’ yet after getting benched
nbc_pft_viking_steelers_dublin_bar_250925.jpg
05:07
Fans in Ireland staying up for NFL is ‘love story’
nbc_pft_briandaboll_250925.jpg
06:37
Daboll made decision to start Dart over Wilson
nbc_pft_kennyclark_250925.jpg
04:33
Clark is looking forward to hitting Love
nbc_pft_parsonsnotribute_250925.jpg
04:14
No video tribute for Parsons isn’t ‘disrespectful’
nbc_wnba_taradaviswoodhallpart2_250924.jpg
19:39
Davis-Woodhall pulls curtain back on mental health
nbc_wnba_taradaviswoodhallpart1_250924.jpg
09:33
Davis-Woodhall focused on ATHLOS after worlds gold
nbc_golf_larrynelsonintv_250924.jpg
13:03
Nelson: Ryder Cup ‘still the same’ at its core
nbc_golf_rorysegment_250924.jpg
10:26
Rory can ‘continue this recharging’ at Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_jeepsegmentsponsored_250924.jpg
07:11
Power will help at Bethpage Black’s 9th hole
nbc_moto_wrldrally_250924.jpg
09:42
HLs: 2025 Portugal BP Ultimate Rally-Raid Stage 1
nbc_golf_foursomespairingsstudio_250924.jpg
15:19
Who pairs best with Bryson in Ryder Cup foursomes?