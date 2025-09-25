Hovland locking in 'paradoxical' golf swing

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Guardians defy odds with historic comeback for AL Central lead
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Matthew Berry’s 10 Facts You Need To Know Before Week 4 of 2025 season
Matthew Berry
,
Matthew Berry
,
Top-seeded Lynx lament losing their usual composure and a big lead in letting Mercury tie the series
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Rory: Ballesteros changed my view on Ryder Cup
Manfred talks robot umpires and other rule changes
Why Colts at Rams will be a ‘statement game’
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Guardians defy odds with historic comeback for AL Central lead
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Matthew Berry’s 10 Facts You Need To Know Before Week 4 of 2025 season
Matthew Berry
,
Matthew Berry
,
Top-seeded Lynx lament losing their usual composure and a big lead in letting Mercury tie the series
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Rory: Ballesteros changed my view on Ryder Cup
Manfred talks robot umpires and other rule changes
Why Colts at Rams will be a ‘statement game’
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Hovland locking in 'paradoxical' golf swing
September 25, 2025 09:56 AM
Viktor Hovland talks with the media about the strong range session he had ahead of the 2025 Ryder Cup and how he will handle opposing fans at Bethpage Black.
Latest Clips
03:34
Rory: Ballesteros changed my view on Ryder Cup
11:49
Manfred talks robot umpires and other rule changes
03:17
Why Colts at Rams will be a ‘statement game’
01:26
Cardinals to debut rivalry uniform vs. Seahawks
03:12
Keys to Eagles vs. Buccaneers in Week 4
08:20
Weighing if Ravens or Chiefs need Week 4 win more
11:30
Rory on why 2025 Ryder Cup win would be so special
01:11
Dungy’s message to Cowboys ahead of Packers
04:31
Giants are on ‘soft collision course’ with Wilson
02:05
Big Phil reacts to Chris fumbling trivia about him
02:20
Why Phil Simms would be ‘worried’ about McCarthy
03:02
Wentz, Mariota dazzle as backup QBs
03:46
Phil Simms recalls hardest hits he took as NFL QB
03:04
Colts ‘wiped the slate clean’ for Jones
04:16
Phil Simms: Dart will give Giants ‘electricity’
10:24
PFT Mailbag: SB teams, Ravens pressure, tush push
01:30
Rodgers will draw most interest from Ireland fans
07:17
How NFL’s first game in Ireland came to be
06:06
Wilson ‘not done’ yet after getting benched
05:07
Fans in Ireland staying up for NFL is ‘love story’
06:37
Daboll made decision to start Dart over Wilson
04:33
Clark is looking forward to hitting Love
04:14
No video tribute for Parsons isn’t ‘disrespectful’
19:39
Davis-Woodhall pulls curtain back on mental health
09:33
Davis-Woodhall focused on ATHLOS after worlds gold
13:03
Nelson: Ryder Cup ‘still the same’ at its core
10:26
Rory can ‘continue this recharging’ at Ryder Cup
07:11
Power will help at Bethpage Black’s 9th hole
09:42
HLs: 2025 Portugal BP Ultimate Rally-Raid Stage 1
15:19
Who pairs best with Bryson in Ryder Cup foursomes?
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue