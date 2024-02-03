 Skip navigation
Watch Now

Vinecki captures aerials World Cup win in tiebreak

February 3, 2024 09:13 AM
American Winter Vinecki secured her third career freestyle skiing aerials World Cup victory in Deer Valley, Utah via a tiebreaker over Australian Danielle Scott.