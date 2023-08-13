 Skip navigation
WoO Knoxville Nationals Kyle Larson blurred car shot.jpg
Kyle Larson dominates 62nd Knoxville Nationals for his second win of the historic race
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR: Cup Practice &amp; Qualifying
Feet smart: NASCAR drivers weigh the benefits of Shane van Gisbergen’s heel-toe magic
MX Unadilla 2023 Jett Lawrence with Lars Lindstrom.jpg
Motocross 2023: Results and points after SuperMotocross Round 26 at Unadilla
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

nbc_mlb_duvalhr_230813.jpg
Duvall blasts three-run homer against Tigers
nbc_pl_frankthomaspresser_230813.jpg
Frank shares mixed feelings on Brentford’s draw
nbc_mlb_turnerhr_230813.jpg
Turner launches solo home run out of Fenway Park

nbc_mlb_duvalhr_230813.jpg
Duvall blasts three-run homer against Tigers
nbc_pl_frankthomaspresser_230813.jpg
Frank shares mixed feelings on Brentford’s draw
nbc_mlb_turnerhr_230813.jpg
Turner launches solo home run out of Fenway Park

Watch Now

Vu bookends 2023 season with majors

August 13, 2023 01:39 PM
Watch Lilia Vu close out a commanding victory at the AIG Women's Open, her second career major win to go with this year's Chevron Championship.